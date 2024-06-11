T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs IND Weather Report And Pitch Report Match 25

India have a terrific line-up of fast bowlers in their bowling attack during this ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, and with the excellent performance against Pakistan in the 119-run defense, the confidence level is expected to be on the higher side. In the USA vs Ind game, the winners will straightaway go into the ‘Super Eight’ stage.

When it comes to the death overs of the T20I, India have shown their skills with the bat in hand. The inaugural champions of the T20 World Cups have smashed 1192 T20I runs in 25 innings, at an average of 21.67 and a strike rate of 178.98, which is quite impressive.

The batters have smashed 88 boundaries and 78 sixes, in this period, before the USA vs Ind game, since the end of the last T20 World Cup in 2022 in Australia.

The United States of America has been decent at the death with the bat, as they have managed 361 T20I runs in nine innings at an average of around 22.56 and a strike rate of 152.97. They have lost 16 wickets in this period while smashing only 20 boundaries and 23 sixes, something they have to work on for better results.

In the case of the bowling department of the Indian team in this duration, they have picked up 71 wickets in 27 innings at an average of 16.86, and an economy of 9.87, which is quite decent in comparison to how the other teams have progressed in this situation. Going into the USA vs Ind face-off, the bowling strike rate of 10.25 is quite good too because that means they keep on taking regular intervals.

When it comes to being belted for the boundaries and over-boundaries, India has leaked 76 fours and 72 over-boundaries, the latter is especially something they need to work on.

On the other hand, for the USA side, they have been quite clinical in these phases having taken 21 wickets in eight innings at an average of 18.48 and an economy of 9.78, which is quite decent too. The bowlers have been smacked for 34 boundaries and 15 sixes too in this period, before the USA vs Ind fixture.

T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs IND Weather Report And Pitch Report Match 25

The morning temperature of the New York City for the USA vs Ind clash is expected to be around 25°c, with a precipitation of zero meaning no chance of a single drop of rain during the game. The cloud cover of 45% could be a little helpful for the bowlers. The captain still may bat first given how tired the surface would be.

USA vs IND Weather Forecast Temperature 25°c Weather Forecast Partly Sunny Humidity Level 56% Cloud Cover 45%

USA vs Ind Pitch Report

The six games being played on the ground show that batting is the hardest job, and even if a batter stays in the middle for about 40-45 mins and plays around 30 deliveries, for him run-scoring is never the easiest job.

The bowlers have been finding swing and seam, going into the USA vs Ind clash, while the spinners are using their variations quite well. The average first innings score of the tournament has been just 107 in this T20 World Cup at the Nassau Stadium.

In six games, teams have an equal result while batting first or looking to chase a target, Even chasing 120, as a batting side, it becomes so tough to find the gaps, but the fielders have to be careful in not giving away any easy run.

The fast bowlers had an economy of 5.4 in this ground, before the USA vs Ind encounter, as the leg-spinners have been drilled around the ground.