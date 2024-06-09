India captain Rohit Sharma and batter Suryakumar Yadav recalled the exciting finish to the India v Pakistan 2022 T20 World Cup match that was played at the MCG in Australia.

The 2022 T20 World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan was remarkable. Batting first, Pakistan lost Babar Azam on the first delivery, followed by Mohammad Rizwan. However, Shaan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed anchored the innings.

Pakistan slipped from 91-2 to 120-7 before recovering to 159-8 owing to Iftikhar and Shaheen Afridi’s late hitting.

Chasing 160, India struggled early on, losing openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cheaply. Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel followed, leaving India on 31-4.

However, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya then produced a crucial 113-run partnership. With 28 runs required from the last eight balls, Kohli struck Haris Rauf for two sixes, reducing the target to 16 from six balls. Despite losing Pandya, Kohli led India to a historic win in the final over.

Rohit Sharma on India’s epic win over Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma spoke to the ICC ahead of this match about what happened at the Melbourne Cricket Ground that night. Rohit, like any honest captain, conceded that India’s start to the run chase was not ideal, as they lost four wickets in a row.

Rohit Sharma confessed that he was too scared to watch the match live from the dugout, so he sat inside the dressing room. However, in the final over, Rohit came out to see Ravichandran Ashwin score the winning runs, and he lifted Virat Kohli in appreciation.

“90,000 people at the stadium. We were in a bit of trouble with our bat. We lost a couple of wickets early. And then Virat and Hardik stitched a very good partnership there. “I’m a very nervous person, I was sitting inside the changing room and not watching it live. Because obviously it was quite tense when the last over was being bowled, I came out and enjoyed that moment as well,” Rohit Sharma told the ICC.

“No word to describe it” – Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant on India’s win

Suryakumar Yadav was still able to discuss Virat Kohli’s knock, which defied the win predictor, which had India’s odds of victory at 2-3%. When talking about the victory, Rishabh Pant ran out of words to express his feelings.

“When we were 4 down and I was sitting at the dugout, saw the screen and it showed it had only 2-3% of win predictor. It changed everything. Can’t say we were very sure that we are going to win that game but we were definitely back in the competition,” Suryakumar Yadav said. “Oh my god, it was amazing like there is no word to describe it,” Rishabh Pant said.

