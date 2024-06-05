The inaugural champions of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will begin their campaign for the 2024 edition, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), against Ireland. All eyes are on how Virat Kohli will show his caliber again, after making a return in the national side since the first week of January.

Kohli took an extended break at the end of the South Africa tour in the beginning of the year, and missed the whole five-match Test series against England at home. The superstar of world cricket made his comeback in the game during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Going into any ICC tournament, the focus from an Indian point of view in their batting department is always on how Virat Kohli would perform.

Kohli is coming into this tournament on the back of a successful IPL 2024 season, thanks to his 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69, besides celebrating five half-centuries and one hundred with a best score of unbeaten 113-runs against the Rajasthan Royals.

When it comes to Virat Kohli’s performance in the history of the T20 World Cups, he sits at the top, with 1141 runs in 25 innings at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.50, besides nailing 14-fifties. The batter has smashed 103 boundaries and 28 over boundaries in this competition, along with a best score of unbeaten 89-runs.

The interesting question going into the season opener for India on June 05 against Ireland is whether India will promote him at the opening position or decides to keep him at number three, with left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal playing at the opening position with captain Rohit Sharma.

Former India player Wasim Jaffer wants the national team to play fearless cricket throughout the whole season. Speaking on him YouTube Channel, Jaffer felt that India have been quite afraid when it comes to going with a hard style of play in the last two or three editions of the T20 World Cups.

‘India have to play a fearless brand of cricket which we have not done in the last 2-3 World Cups. We have to be a little more aggressive. Hardik Pandya’s role as an all-rounder is going to be quite crucial,” Former India batter Wasim Jaffer expressed during a discussion on his YouTube Channel.

The veteran also advices that it will be great if Virat Kohli plays with a positive and aggressive manner for the whole competition, as he has looked to be in a great touch especially during the second half of the IPL 2024.

‘We don’t know if Virat Kohli will open or bat at No.3. One can only hope that he continues to play the aggressive brand of cricket which he showed during the Indian Premier League. He has done it for many years, and the batting will revolve around him,” Former Mumbai batter remarked ahead of India’s opening game in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Even in the last edition of the competition, Virat Kohli was in a magical form, as he ended that tournament with 296 runs in six innings at an unbelievable average of 98.66 and a strike rate of 136.40, with four half-centuries and a best score of unbeaten 82-runs.

Indi will begin their campaign on June 05, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York.