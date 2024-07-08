Kuldeep Yadav, India’s wrist-spinner, dedicated the T20 World Cup 2024 win to captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit led the team amazingly well in the tournament as India went undefeated to reach the final and defeated South Africa in the summit clash to win the tournament.

While there was no verbal violence, India attempted to maintain a positive tactical style of play throughout the tournament, particularly with the bat, and won their first ICC trophy in 11 years and their first T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2007.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was critical to India’s triumph. While he was not in the starting eleven for the whole group stage, Kuldeep played in all subsequent games in the Caribbean. He took ten wickets in the five matches he participated.

Kuldeep dedicated the trophy to Rohit, who retired from T20Is after the thrilling final against South Africa which India won by six runs in Barbados.

“This World Cup was for him, the way he planned and the way he loved this team. The intent and approach that he used to talk about in team meetings, he implemented that in the tournament while batting, led from the front. So this trophy is for him,” Kuldeep told Sports Today.

Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Virat Kohli all retired from T20Is on a high, after winning the T20 World Cup 2024. Kohli won the Player of the Match for his 76-run knock.

“There is probably no better feeling than this,” said Kuldeep about the trio ending their careers with the T20 World Cup in hand. “In the final Virat bhai hit the 70-odd runs, won the player of the match. I am sure he will be very happy with his career in the T20 format, same for Rohit bhai. Jadeja as well, he played such brilliant cricket over the years,” he said.

Kuldeep Yadav calls the open bus parade and reception at Wankhede ‘unreal’

Team India returned from a full day of festivities in India, where they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi before heading to Mumbai for a victory march that culminated in a felicitation ceremony. The parade traveled from one end of the city’s famed Marine Drive promenade to the other, where the stadium was located.

Fans flocked to the Marine journey well before the players’ parade began, and what should have been a 10-minute journey took the open-top bus more than an hour and a half to complete.

“I’ll never forget it. It was the first time I experienced something like that. Rohit bhai probably experienced that earlier as he had won in 2007. What happened in Mumbai was just unreal for me,” said Kuldeep about the night in Mumbai.

