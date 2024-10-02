The dream for Asif Hossain was to play for Bengal in the future, But it fell short as a tragic incident took his life. The young batter, from Bengal, passed away at the age of just 27, leaving the Bengal cricket community in huge shock and grief along with his family and friends.

The Bankura-born featured in the premier league of the state in 2021 where Asif Hossain played for Krishnagar Challengers and scored an unbeaten 65 runs against the Kolkata Heroes at the Eden Gardens. But he aimed to play the red-ball format of the game.

The shocking news has flown around through the Maiden, leaving his family, friends, and teammates grappling with the loss of such a bright upcoming star of the game.

Asif Hossain dies after falling from the home stairs

The reports have claimed that Asif Hossain was in good health before the accident but suddenly sustained a severe injury after he fell from the stairs at his home. His family quickly carried him to a well-known private hospital in the city, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

His last game of the T20 format came three years ago, when he opened the batting for the Challengers, but could score only seven runs in four balls, with the help of the six, against the Durgapur Dazzlers, in the Bengal T20 challenge.

Asif Hossain, the left-handed batter, finished with 109 runs in the event in eight innings at an average of under 28 and a strike rate of over 120, with the help of one half-century, which he extended to the knock of unbeaten 65 runs.

The suddenness of the tragedy has left everyone thinking, about how quickly life can take a new turn and a young life could be cut short. The impressive batter was also very dedicated to the game in different age groups within the state.

He had the aspirations of making it to the Senior Bengal team, displaying his quality by scoring an impressive 99-run knock during the Bengal T20 League. Towards the start of the ongoing year, Asif Hossain signed with the Sporting Union in the first division of club cricket, which was a clear sign of his abilities in the sport.

The family is devastated by the loss of their beloved son, as the impact of the passing of Asif Hossain felt deeply. The fellow cricketer and his teammates have also expressed their condolences, this morning in the loss of the upcoming start.

In a tribute to the young life, the Bengal senior men’s team observed a minute’s silence at the beginning of their practice session on October 01 (Tuesday), for the memory of Asif Hossain, as they reflected on the immense talent, which has been lost to the world of cricket.