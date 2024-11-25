The press conference of Australia at the end of the third day’s play of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on the back of the comment of Josh Hazlewood, the pacer of the side, on the bowling department already starting to plan for the next game in Adelaide, leading the responsibility of the fragile batting on the batters.

Australia, despite their superb bowling performance in the first innings to dismiss India for just 150, was folded up for just 104, which saw them at one point stationed at 19/3 in the seventh over. They were set a target of 534 runs in the fourth innings, which they were never going to chase in the fourth innings.

Hazlewood, after a tiring end in the office, having already bowled over 25 overs and spending nearly three days in the field, came into the presser and was asked to have his say on their approach from that 12/3 position in the fourth innings.

“You probably have to ask one of the batters that question probably, I’m sort of relaxing and trying to get a bit of treatment, and I’m looking mostly to the next Test.” The veteran Australia pacer claimed in the press conference.

Ravi Shastri was shocked by the poor mental edge of Australia after the Perth Test

The former team-mate of the bowler and the current commentator of the side, David Warner, has called the words of the pacer unsold.

“I think as a senior player, you have a duty of care when you’re representing the team to have something the batters want to get across, all the batters are thinking about going out and batting.” The former opening batter of the side called.

“There’s not a lot of runs in that changeroom at the moment, but to have the support from a senior bowler, those comments probably weren’t warranted.” Warner expressed this during their discussion on Fox Cricket.

Micheal Vaughan, the former Ashes-winning captain for England, was stunned by the structure of Australia and felt that perhaps the team has been divided into the batting and bowling core, which is something very unusual with the team.

“Publicly, I’ve never heard an Australian come out and divide the camp into batters and bowlers. 11 batters will never change, every player has to bat. There are two days to go in the Test match, it’s a long shot for Australia to get anything out of this game.” Vaughan pointed out.

“But to publicly see a player say I’m thinking about the next game before this game is finished, I’ve been in many teams, and I get it. You do get the batters, and you do get the bowlers. but you can see there’s a bit of grumpiness there, but to publicly come out and say that, I have never seen that from an Australian.” The former England captain added.

The former Indian head coach of the side, Ravi Shastri, has also been surprised, with the metal edge of the Indian side, claiming that the visitors would have got the mental hand ahead of them.

“Having come to Australia for 30 or 40 years, this is the first time an Indian team is feeling, ‘you know what, we are better than the opposition in their backyard. Quietly, they will be thinking, ‘We will have to lose it here.” The former spin all-rounder for India shed light.

India wrapped up the game with a 295-run victory as they moved to the second encounter at the Adelaide Oval for the pink-ball contest.