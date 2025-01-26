Since the end of the five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at home, questions have been raised over the position of the left-handed opening batter, Usman Khawaja, who managed just one score of over 20 across the first three Tests against India. But his new opening partner, Sam Konstas, reinvigorated him at the top.

Usman Khawaja posted a half-century during their victory in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and contributed with a gritty knock of 41 runs during their run chase at the SCG to help them reclaim the trophy. When they won the series, only Konstas was younger than 30 in the playing eleven.

The inclusion of Cooper Connolly and Nathan McSweeney in the squad for the upcoming two away Tests at Galle against Sri Lanka is an indication of the management looking for a transition. As the time approached, the batter expressed his thoughts of being the person who won’t hang around too long.

“Over the next three to four years, there’s going to be a lot of transition going on. I’m quite attuned to that, and I still want to play, and I want to keep playing for as long as I can.” The Pakistan-born explained during a recent interaction after their first training session on the Island.

“But I also know there might be a right time to slip out. If I’m still playing and the selectors are like, ‘We feel like the time’s come‘, it’s, ‘You let me know, and I can slide out.” Usman Khawaja addressed.

Usman Khawaja prepared to walk away without hanging around for too long

The 38-year-old has grabbed 5635 runs in the longest format in 141 innings at an average of 44.02 and a strike rate of 48.30 with the help of 15 centuries and 27 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 195 runs. He finished the previous year with 415 runs in 18 innings at an average of nearly 26 and a strike rate of 41.25. thanks to two fifties.

At the very least, the veteran wants to be there when England visits them next for the 2025/26 summer in the Ashes. In a normal life, he would aim to end at the SCG in 12 months, just like his childhood partner, David Warner, did in 2024 against Pakistan.

“There’s those thoughts (bowing out in Sydney) in my head, I’m not afraid to talk about that. I’m human. I’d still like to play the Ashes at a bare minimum. I try not to think too far ahead, that’s as far ahead as I’ll think.” Usman Khawaja highlighted.

Sri Lanka hasn’t been a good hunting place for many of the Australian players, and the Queensland batter is not out of the circle. In six Tests, he powered just 252 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of below 50 with one half-century on his name.

“I‘d still like to play the Ashes at a bare minimum. I try not to think too far ahead, that’s as far ahead as I’ll think. As long as we’re winning, I’m still contributing, my body’s still feeling good, I’ll play. For me, it always feels more like one summer at a time (rather than retiring after the Ashes).” Usman Khawaja shed light.

When he opens the batting for Australia with the 19-year-old Konstas in Galle on January 29, pressure will be immense on his shoulders to track a few runs. He was one of the most reliable batters of the Pat Cummins-led side a few years ago, after all.

“(Playing on the subcontinent) has been a love-hate relationship. (But) there’s going to be times when you score runs, times you don’t score runs. You respect that the older you get.” Usman Khawaja concluded.