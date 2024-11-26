Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest player bought in the recent IPL 2025 mega auction at the age of 13 years and 243 days, has been accused of age fraud. However, his father refuted all allegations after his son received a INR 1.10 Crore IPL deal from Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Suryavanshi is only 13 years old and has already achieved significant strides in his career. However, the teenager has already been accused of age fraud, with some alleging he is 15 years old rather than 13.

The boy lacks the necessary experience to deal with such claims, so his father has agreed to speak on his behalf. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, is certain that his son has done nothing wrong and has worked diligently in his profession thus far.

Sanjiv Suryavanshi, Vaibhav’s father refutes all allegations

While speaking to PTI about age fraud, Sanjiv Suryavanshi stated that his kid is willing to do the age test again. He also highlighted his son’s hard work over the last three years.

“When he was 8 and half years old he first appeared for a BCCI bone test. He has already played India U-19. We don’t fear anyone. He can again undergo age test,” said Sanjiv Suryavanshi.

Sanjiv Suryavanshi said that the Rajasthan Royals had contacted Vaibhav Suryavanshi for tryouts in Nagpur. Vikram Rathour, the Royals’ batting coach, then assigned him a match situation in which he needed to score 17 runs in one over.

Suryavanshi’s father reported that his son overcame the problem by hitting three sixes in the over. His performance in the trials prompted Rajasthan Royals to sign him for the 2018 IPL season.

“Rajasthan Royals had called him for trials in Nagpur. Vikram Rathour sir (batting coach) gave a match situation where he had to score 17 in an over. Bituwa ne 3 chakka mara. Trials mein aat chakka aur char chauwaa mara (He smashed three sixes. At trials, he hit eight sixes and four fours),” Sanjiv Suryavanshi said.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the son of Bihar – Sanjiv Suryavanshi

Sanjiv went on to discuss the hardships his family had to go through to get Vaibhav to this point, claiming that they are still struggling financially. He also addressed Vaibhav Suryavanshi as the son of Bihar.

“Woh ab sirf humra bituwa nahi pura Bihar ka bituwa hai (He is not just my son now but entire Bihar’s son). My son has worked hard. At the age of 8 years, he excelled at U-16 district trials. I would take him for his cricket coaching to Samastipur and then take him back.

Not just investment, it’s big investment. Aapko kya bataye humne toh apna zameen tak bech diya. Abhi bhi halat pura sudhra nahi (I have sold my land. Financial issues are still there),” Sanjiv added.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi recently slammed the fastest hundred in Under-19 Tests by an Indian player. He achieved this feat against Australia Under-19 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

