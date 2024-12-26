The experienced left-arm fast bowler of the Pakistan side, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has made his view on the decision of India not to tour across the border for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place from the second week of February to the third week of March next year, as the international cricket council (ICC) confirmed the schedule.

The dates and venues have addressed that Pakistan will play all of their group games at home in the eight-team tournament apart from the one against India, which will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The second semifinal will be in Pakistan, while the final is scheduled in Lahore only if the Rohit Sharma-led side fails to qualify for that encounter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already written to the ICC, which was later forwarded to the PCB, where they informed their decision not to trip for the upcoming 50-over event due to security issues. They wanted to apply the hybrid model, which was accepted in the end.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi charged up to face India in Champions Trophy 2025

It has been reported that from now on, for all the upcoming ICC events till 2027, the hybrid model will be applied, and Pakistan will not be playing any of its games in India and vice-versa. In that time span, the blue brigade will host the 2026 T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka, besides the entire 2029 Champions Trophy. They will also co-host the 2031 ODI World Cup with Bangladesh.

The three popular grounds of the country, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the National Stadium in Karachi, and the Rawalpindi Stadium, are going to stage those group games.

The former captain and the current pacer of the Green Brigade, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has expressed his long-time desire to play India at home, as he addressed that had the Blue Brigade made their trip to the country, they would have treated them in a different way. He is not shying away from taking the challenge but has reckoned that he would be prepared to play wherever the arch-rivals would want to turn up.

“Had India toured Pakistan, we would have shown true hospitality. Wherever they play now, we are ready to compete.” The Pakistan pacer interacted with Geo Super.

The pacer has also added he would only try to focus on the game and will not be engaged in political relationships, as the green jersey has been an honor for him, and would try his best to retain their crown.

“My job is to play, not to engage in politics. Wearing a green jersey is an honor for me, and I want to play for Pakistan. Representing the country brings a sense of pride.” Afridi claimed.

Pakistan has done well in the recent few series in the 50-over format under their new captain, Mohammad Rizwan. They lost the opening game against Australia down under in Melbourne before making a strong comeback in the last two games in Adelaide and Perth with two back-to-back victories.

They used their young players during the series in Zimbabwe before they earned another series victory, a whitewash of 0-3, in South Africa for the very first time in the history of the Rainbow nation. They will play a tri-series at home involving the Temba Bavuma-led side and New Zealand as a preparation for the event before looking to defend their tile in the Champions Trophy 2025 at home.