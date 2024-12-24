The former Indian middle order batter, Vinod Kambli, experienced a health setback, which required his near ones to admit him to a private hospital in Thane on Saturday night (December 21) as his health condition fell down severely. He has also faced so many health challenges recently.

Vinod Kambli made a public appearance at the unveiling of Ramakant Achrekar’s statue in the Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The Akriti Hospital of Thane has reported to the IANS about the admission of the former Indian batter. They stated that the condition of the veteran is stable but still critical, and further details will be given after a few more checkups.

The members of the 1983 World Cup-winning side offered huge support to Vinod Kambli after his health struggles became public. The winning captain of the side, Kapil Dev, and the renowned opening batter for the country, Sunil Gavaskar, expressed their desire to help, suggesting rehabilitation as a condition.

Vinod Kambli highlighted his health issues of late, where he mentioned a urine problem had led him to hospitalization a month prior, where his entire family, including his son, the 10-year-old daughter, and his wife, came to his rescue.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Discloses Top Five T20I Batters Of 2024!! Virat Kohli Ditched

“I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing. My son, Jesus Cristiano, picked me up and brought me back to my feet. My 10-year-old daughter and my wife came to help me. This happened one month ago. My head started spinning, and I collapsed and fell. The doctor told me to get admitted.” The 52-year-old expressed this during an interaction on the YouTube channel of Vicky Lalwani.

Vinod Kambli admitted to Thane Hospital after a decline in health

Vinod Kambli described the incident, where he explained that his family assisted him in the process. The former batter recounts experiencing dizziness and collapsing, which promoted the medical advice for hospitalization.

“I am alive because of the doctors here. All I would say is that I will do whatever sir (referring to the doctor) asks me to. People will see the inspiration that I’ll give them.” He said after a little improvement in heath on December 23.

The left-handed had a supreme time for the Indian side in the longest format, where he, since making his debut against England in 1993 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at the age of just 21, smashed 1084 runs in 21 innings of the Test at an average of 54.20 and a striker rate of 59.46 with the help of three half-centuries and four centuries at the best score of 227.

In 129 first-class games, he has collected 9965 runs at an average of around 60, shouldering on 35 centuries and 44 half-centuries with the best score of 262 runs. In the case of the 50-over format, Vinod Kambli drilled 2477 runs in 104 fixtures at an average of 32.59 and a strike rate of more than 70 with the help of two centuries and 14 half-centuries at the best score of 104.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Criticized For ‘Self Doubt’ In BGT 2024-25 By Former Indian Batter

The 52-year-old also spilled the beans about getting financial support from his childhood friend, Sachin Tendulkar, his long-time team-mate of the Indian side and the Mumbai team, while undergoing two heart surgeries in 2013. In 221 domestic 50-over events, the batter cashed in 6576 runs at an average of over 41 with the help of 11 centuries at the best score of unbeaten 149 runs.

Several reports have noted that his high blood pressure has increased the blood clot formation in the body, which has taken place because of his irregular eating habits, the lack of physical activities, and his advanced age. The entire India is praying hard for the improvement of the health issue of Vinod Kambli.