Virat Kohli has received a special request from former South African cricketer AB de Villiers as India prepares for its first T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s stage match against Afghanistan. This match will be played in Barbados on June 20, 2024.

Virat Kohli’s batting position has become a key talking point ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Form is transient, but class is permanent.

Even though Kohli has failed to register a single double-digit score at the highest level, he will certainly continue to receive support from the Indian think tank for the balance of the T20 World Cup. In three innings in the group stage, Kohli has scores of 4,1 and 0.

India went in with Virat Kohli as opener with Rohit Sharma and promoted Rishabh Pant to no.3. Kohli had grand success as an opener in recent IPL 2024. He scored 741 runs and won the Orange Cap for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He hit one century and 5 fifties in all and had a strike rate of 155.

However, he has not got going as an opener for India in this World Cup, and AB de Villiers has made a special request to Kohli ahead of India’s match against Afghanistan.

‘Please Virat Kohli, bat at No. 3’- AB de Villiers

Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers has urged Indian team management to let Virat Kohli bat at his preferred No. 3 spot in the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

“I have always said please bat Virat at No. 3. Especially in better wickets that they will play now, Virat is the go-to guy at No. 3. He can play the attacking game and also pull back and absorb the pressure if necessary. He is the best player in the world in the middle overs. I don’t see any reasons (for opening),” De Villiers said on his YouTube Channel.

“Just make sure you throw the first punch. In the past World Cups, I think they have been a bit conservative, sort of feeling their way into a game. They are such a quality team that I feel they can take a bit of a risk early in the game to get the momentum because there is no looking back once they get the momentum,” the South African added.

