Virat Kohli is going to hammer Bangladeshi bowlers and score big centuries in the upcoming two-Test series, claimed former Pakistani batter Basit Ali. The India-Bangladesh Test series will begin on September 19 at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Delhi-born cricketer last appeared for squad India in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, where the Rohit Sharma-led squad lost 0-2. Kohli struggled against the Sri Lankan spinners throughout the series. The great batsman made 58 runs in three ODIs, with a poor average of 19.33.

The second Test will be held at Green Park in Kanpur beginning September 27. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the Indian squad for the first Test match.

You will see big centuries from Virat Kohli- Basit Ali

Virat Kohli will be coming off a good break from cricket as he has been spending time with his family in London. The Indian squad for the Chennai Test against Bangladesh is set to assemble in Chennai for a preparatory camp and Kohli is expected to join the camp.

Basit Ali predicted that Virat Kohli would make massive hundreds in the Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand on home soil.

Virat Kohli has struggled to reach a century in the lengthier format of cricket in recent years. Between 2019 and 2022, the right-handed hitter failed to reach a century in any format.

Kohli regained his century-making form in 2022 and scored 7 centuries in ODIs and one in T20Is in 2022 and 2023. In Test cricket, he has scored two centuries in 2023, one against Australia and one against West Indies.

Basit Ali pointed out in a YouTube video that Virat Kohli did not perform well against Sri Lanka in the final ODI match of the series. Basit, on the other hand, believes Virat will get massive centuries in the forthcoming home Tests.

“In the England series, Virat wasn’t there. He didn’t perform well in the Sri Lanka series. But in the Bangladesh and the New Zealand series, you will see big centuries (from Virat). Not 110 or 115, you may see a 200-run knock from him,” Basit said.

Kohli will be making a return to Test cricket as he missed the England Test series early this year due to the birth of his son.

Basit Ali has also named his playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh.

Basit Ali’s playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Set For Return To Duleep Trophy After Recovering From Thumb Injury