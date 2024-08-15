VVS Laxman will continue as the cheif of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed.

VVS Laxman, a former cricketer, has been connected with the NCA since 2021. Last month, Laxman served as interim coach for the Indian cricket team during its tour of Zimbabwe. Laxman was also seen as one of the candidates to take up India’s head coach role on a full-time basis.

But Laxman pulled out of the race for India’s head coach role, as he prioritized family time over spending 3 years on the road with the Indian team on various tours. Indian head coach has two months off when the Indian Premier League is underway.

According to a previous article in Sports Tak, Laxman has no plans to renew or extend his tenure as NCA chairman. According to the article, former India batting coach Vikram Rathour is the front-runner to replace Laxman as NCA chief.

“It is very likely that you may see Rathour heading NCA. For now, a call on Laxman’s contract renewal is pending but the conversation from his side is not positive. Rathour might be asked to take charge at NCA. BCCI secretary (Jay Shah) after the ICC meeting is likely to have a word with VVS to understand his side,” SportsTak report stated.

Vikram Rathour was previously the batting coach of the Indian team under Ravi Shastri as head coach. Before that, Rathour was the batting coach at the NCA and a former BCCI selector as well.

VVS Laxman will continue as NCA chief: Jay Shah

Despite the conjecture and rumors, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced that the BCCI will renew Laxman’s contract, which will expire in September 2024 as head of the National Cricket Academy. This also means that Vikram Rathour, the former Indian batting coach, will not succeed Laxman as the NCA’s new head in Bangalore.

“VVS Laxman’s contract ends in Sept. But he will continue,” Jay Shah told Times of India.

Laxman, 49, has played 134 tests and 86 One-Day Internationals for the Indian cricket team. The former cricketer scored 8781 runs in tests and 2338 in ODIs.

