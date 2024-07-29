Wanindu Hasaranga was at the aim of former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali after the Sri Lankan all-rounder’s poor performance in the ongoing T20I series against India. Sri Lanka lost the second T20I to India in Kandy in a rain-shortened game to go 0-2 down in a three-match series.

Sri Lanka had been asked to bat first by India captain Suryakumar Yadav who won the toss. Kusal Perera made 53in 34 balls, while Pathum Nissanka contributed 32 runs, while Kamindu Mendis made 26 runs as Sri Lanka posted 161/9 in 20 overs.

For India, Ravi Bishnoi picked 3/26, while Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya took two scalps each.

In reply, rain poured down after India played 3 balls in their chase of 161 runs. As a result, when the game resumed, India had to chase down 78 runs in 8 overs and lost Sanju Samson right after the break. But Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered 30 in 15 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. He got help from Suryakumar Yadav (26) and Hardik Pandya (22*) as India overhauled the target in just 6.3 overs.

With this win, India has taken a lead of 2-0 in the three-match series with the final T20I to be played on Tuesday, July 30.

Cricket is small, he is big: Wanindu Hasaranga critiqued by Basit Ali

Hasaranga scored a golden duck in the second T20I. He failed to make apologies with the ball as well, giving 34 runs in two overs while taking just one wicket. Sri Lanka lost by seven wickets in the must-win match, unable to defend a DLS target of 78 in eight overs.

Former Pakistani batter Basit Ali didn’t mince his words while assessing Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga’s performance in the side’s second T20I.

“Number one all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga. I think he has become bigger than cricket. Cricket is small, he is big. He got out on the first ball by playing a poor shot. With the ball, he was taken to the cleaners by Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal,” Basit Ali said on YouTube.

Sarcastically suggesting that Sri Lanka should give Hasaranga the Player of the Match award and then rest him for the forthcoming third T20I.

“According to me, the Man of the Match should be given to Hasaranga. Give him the Player of the Match award and ask him to rest for the third match. He hits silly shots and his bowling is also the same. It seems as if he has become Boom Boom Bumrah. He should learn from Bishnoi,” Basit added.

Sri Lanka would aim to salvage some pride by claiming a consolation win over India in the third T20I. The final contest of the series will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Tuesday, July 30.

