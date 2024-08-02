The renowned and former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis, a few days before, was set to become the new director of cricket affairs of Pakistan, as their board’s chairman Mohsin Naqvi has taken a cue from the other national board and looks to handle the cricket-related matters in the future.

The pacer was one of the vital members of the development and rise of their game in cricketing history. He is expected to develop the fast bowling skills of the Green Brigade as he has broken so many records for 14 long years, having collected 416 wickets in 262 ODIs at an average of under 24.

When it comes to the longest format of the game, Waqar Younis has picked up 373 wickets in 154 innings, with 22 five-wicket hauls. This suggests that he has the experience of being in the heat of the game, understanding the demands of it too.

Waqar Younis to become PCB’s Chief Cricket Officer

Waqar Younis appears to take a vital role within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), probably becoming the organization’s new Chief Cricket Officer (CCO). The PTI reports suggest that, this new appointment of the role is a more permanent and influential position.

The initial reports stated that the veteran’s current role, not totally the advisory position, is a paid one within the PCB. This shows the deep level of commitment of both the pacer and the cricketing board as they look forward to hitting a long-term vision for his involvement.

The creation of the CCO position is expected to be the mirror of the role that Rob Key is holding at the England Cricket Board (ECB), further showing the significance of the bowler’s potential appointment.

If Waqar Younis becomes the CCO mantle, his responsibilities are expected to be wide-ranged. This would include involvement in the national team selection, shaping the central contract policies, and contributing to the various strategic decisions of Pakistan cricket at both international and domestic levels across the formats.

Having experience playing around the world, the former Pakistan coach and the captain of the national side has been part of many departments in the PCB, and this new role which is so demanding, should suit him well.

The 52-year-old made the decision to relocate his family back to Lahore from Australia last year, and this shows his commitment and wish to do better work for Pakistan cricket for a long time. His willingness to contribute to the side with the PCB’s initial workings as an advisor before taking on a more prominent position speaks about his measured and strategic approach.

At the moment, they are planning to host the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 successfully in the second week of February, but they have not yet confirmed India’s participation in the tournament.

The potential appointment of Waqar Younis as the CCO represents the significant development of their cricket. His experience and stature with the deep understanding of the game, having been involved as a domestic and international player is expected to help them in shaping the future direction of their cricket.

However, it will be interesting to see how this new structure works out in the future and what type of results it brings to the team’s performance in the field. Pakistan will host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series to start their home season in 2024, before being involved against England in a three-match red-ball series during the late autumn.