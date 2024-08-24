It has been a sigh of relief for the England Test side and the fans as their red-ball captain, Ben Stokes, who has been out of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, has made his return back in the nets on the morning of the fourth day of the ongoing Manchester Test, as he looks forward to making a comeback in the game during the team’s upcoming trip to Pakistan in late autumn.

The veteran all-rounder picked the injury during the recently concluded ‘The Hundred’ when he was playing for the Northern Superchargers under the leadership of Harry Brook and tore his hamstring while trying to take a single during the run-chase.

In Ben Stokes’ absence, the England Cricket Board (ECB) decided not to bring any replacement in the squad, at least for the very first game of the series, before they move to London for the last two games. Young batter and the vice-captain of the side, Ollie Pope is leading the ‘Three Lions’ in this contest.

Watch: Ben Stokes practices in the nets to get back to full fitness

At the end of the 100-ball game at Old Trafford against the Manchester Originals, Ben Stokes was seen to be on crutches as he was treated by the medical team that evening. The medical team advised the player to take rest for four weeks.

Stokes was at the non-striker’s end when Ollie Robinson, the wicket-keeper batter from Sussex, looked to play the scoop shot. He mistimed the ball and rushed in for a single, and once the Durham player reached to the other end, he looked to be struggling with the hammy.

One of the reasons for the England team to improve their skills with the bat and ball in the longest format of the game. He has changed the mindset of the players, not only in the batting department but also with the bat in hand.

In the absence of Ben Stokes, one could see Pope, in the absence of senior players in the team apart from Joe Root and Chris Woakes, looking around for some advice and inspiration to change the flow of the game. The New Zealand-born appeared to his pulling his muscle and was placed on the stretcher that evening. But two weeks after that incident, he seemed to be getting back in better condition.

The Barmy Army, one of the famous fan clubs of the England team, has posted a video where the 33-year-old was seen practicing in the nets with the bat in hand. He didn’t look to be getting in 100% shape, but the positive news is the speed of recovery.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Ben Stokes is back in the nets, just two weeks after tearing his hamstring. Keep going Ben 💪#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/ShNmJ7LOhE — England’s Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) August 24, 2024

One could see how Ben Stokes played the first drive quite comfortably before punching the ball with a straight ball and balanced head position. He also gave a few autographs and pictures to his fans outside the stadium before getting back to the dressing room, as he had decided to stay with the team during the series against Sri Lanka.

He would be a vital member of the side for the away tours, especially due to his all-round abilities. In 105 red-ball games, he has smashed 6508 runs at an average of 35.75, with the help of 34 half-centuries and 13 centuries, besides picking up 203 wickets at an average of 32 and a strike rate of nearly ten overs.

The second Test of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka begins on July August 29 at Lord’s before the third game takes place on September 06 at the Kennington Oval. The opening Test against Pakistan begins on October 07 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.