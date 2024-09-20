One of the biggest speculations regarding the upcoming mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is whether Chennai Super Kings will be retaining their former captain, MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, their opening batter from New Zealand, Devon Conway, who missed the last season of the tournament due to a finger injury, could also be in the race for the retentions.

The wait for the retention rules of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been going on for a long time, as Devon Conway, who had a successful start in the first couple of years for the first-time champions, drops a major hint on his return to Chennai.

The left-handed opening batter had an excellent season in 2023 when the Yellow Army won their fifth title, as he shared a great opening stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Devon Conway finished the 16th season of the league as the third-highest run-getter with 672 runs in 15 innings at an average of 51.69 with a strike rate of nearly 140 with the help of six half-centuries and a best score of unbeaten 92 runs.

Watch- Devon Conway drops ‘one-word reply’ for return to CSK

In his first season of the tournament, the 33-year-old finished with 252 runs in seven innings at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 145.66 with the help of three half-centuries and shared a great time in the franchise despite their poor season.

Devon Conway is currently involved with the Kiwi side in the first of the two red-ball games in Sri Lanka at Galle International Cricket Stadium, where he asked whether he would love to make a return to the Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2025.

“Hopefully, yes!!”- The Johannesburg-born remarked at the end of the second day’s play against Sri Lanka, as he gave a bright smile.

When it comes to the shortest format of the game, the left-handed opener has featured in 50 T20Is where he has collected 1408 runs at an average of 38.05 and a strike rate of 127.76 with the help of ten half-centuries and a best score of unbeaten 99 runs. In 20-over games all around the globe, the veteran has smacked over 6000 runs at an average of over 40 with a strike rate of nearly 130, shouldering on 48 half-centuries and a couple of centuries.

Even in his short stint with the Super Kings, Devon Conway has collected 924 runs in 22 innings at an average of nearly 50 with a strike rate of over 140 thanks to his nine half-centuries. When he missed the 2024 season with a finger injury, CSK had to look for a different opening batter, but the opener came to Chennai.

The veteran practiced at the Super Kings academy before the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States of America (USA), which proves the close bond between them. Even though it’s not clear about the number of overseas retentions for the next IPL, the first player outside India for the five-time champions is likely to be the pacer from Sri Lanka, Matheesha Pathirana.

In the case of the two overseas retentions or the right-to-match (RTM) card, Devon Conway could be an option, but it will be interesting to see if the management takes a chance on someone who will be around 34 by the time the next IPL begins.