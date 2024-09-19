Very rarely a batter can successfully nail a six over 100-meter, despite the grounds being small and the pitches getting flat and helpful for the batters to play the big shots. But a young batter from Trinidad, Shaqkere Parris, makes a record with a humongous over boundary while he was playing the Knight Riders during the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024.

It was the first home game for the Kieron Pollard-led side at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain against the defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors, who stood at the number three position before the encounter. Shaqkere Parris, in the small chase of 149 runs, smashed a huge six, which caught the attention of the whole world.

Winning the toss the home side decided to bowl first on a surface that was supposed to get better in the second innings under the lights. The Warriors didn’t make a great start in the game as they lost their opening wicket for 21 runs in three overs.

Watch: Shaqkere Parris nails Gudakesh Motie on the roof with a 124-meter six

The visiting side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and found themselves 55/2 in eight overs, which was not such an encouraging score on the board. The captain of the side, Shai Hope, failed to contribute, as was the case with Shimron Hetmyer. Tim Robinson secured 34 runs in 28 balls before getting dismissed.

Guyana found themselves at 76/7 in 12 overs before a vital 72-run unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket between Dwaine Pretorius and half-centurion Romario Shepherd, who smashed undefeated 51 runs in 24 balls with the help of three boundaries and four over boundaries, carried them to 148/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Knight Riders didn’t make a great start in the chase, as they lost Sunil Narine on the very first ball of the second over. The ball was spinning around the track, while the Warriors decided to go with their left-arm spinner, Gudakesh Motie. Then came the moment which grabbed the eyeballs of the whole world.

Shaqkere Parris, the opening batter for the TKR, smashed a slow ball from Motie with full power as it sailed over the roof of the stands. Later, the data revealed the 124-meter distance of the six. The 21-year-old Shaqkere Parris smashed another beautiful six later in the evening.

Shaqkere Parris, the U-19 player from the West Indies side, smashed 29 runs in as many as deliveries with the help of two boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 100.

Despite that carnage, the Knight Riders lost wickets at a stretch and found themselves at 89/5 in 15 overs. But the veteran all-rounder of the Caribbean side, Andre Russell, smashed an unbeaten 36 runs in 15 balls, shouldering one four sixes and one boundary, while Tim David, with two back-to-back sixes, carried them over the line with five wickets unhand and four balls to spare.

With the win, Shaqkere Perris’s team will move up to the second position with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.595 thanks to his four wins in five games, while the Guyana side drops down to the fourth position with three wins in five games at an NRR of +1.008.

The Knight Riders will now face Antigua and Barbuda Falcons on the same ground. Three wins from hereon will be enough to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.