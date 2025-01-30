Dewald Brevis of MI Cape Town pulled off a superb catch to eliminate Sunrisers Eastern Cape batsman Tom Abell in the 25th match of the 2025 SA20 tournament. Dewald Brevis made the catch at the edge of the boundary lines, leaving both onlookers and Sunrisers players in shock because it was a never-before-seen occasion.

The 2025 season has been difficult for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who continue to underperform. In the most recent encounter, their batters were ejected early, leaving them unable to set a competitive score. MI Cape Town dominated the game, with their bowlers applying pressure to the Sunrisers.

MI Cape Town cruised to a 10-wicket triumph, with Bosch (4 for 19) and Kagiso Rabada (2 for 14) leading the bowling assault. Openers Ryan Rickelton (59* off 36 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (48* off 30 balls) led the squad to victory while chasing a 108-run target, securing their first playoff position.

Dewald Brevis’s one-handed catch gets rid of Tom Abell in SA20 2025

Corbin Bosch, a right-arm pacer, produced a short delivery on the penultimate ball of the fourth over, and Tom Abell attempted to pull, but his stroke lacked the force to clear the deep backward square boundary. Dewald Brevis, who was stationed on the boundary line, originally miscalculated the trajectory but acted fast.

Brevis leaped back and extended his hands to catch the ball just before it crossed the line. He carefully controlled his body to ensure he remained inside the rope, resulting in the dismissal. The crowd at Newlands was stunned as the fielder made the catch with one hand along the boundary line.

Abell’s brief tenure ended after just one run, departing Eastern Cape at 20/2. Bosch celebrated his first wicket, but it was Brevis’ brilliance that stole the spotlight. Social media erupted with acclaim for Brevis’ incredible catch, which was compared to his prior astounding catches earlier in the season.

The SA20 League’s official account on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a clip of the catch with the caption, “Brevis just defied gravity with that catch”

Here is the catch:

Dewald Brevis also contributed with the ball for his team in the match. The part-time spinner picked up one wicket for 14 runs in his two overs. However, he didn’t get the opportunity to bat.

