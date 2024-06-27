India captain Rohit Sharma was in a good mood as he poked fun at Australia at the press conference before the semi-final against England on Wednesday, June 27. According to Rohit, the most important takeaway from the event was the absence of Australia in coming matches.

Rohit played a key part in Australia’s defeat, scoring 92 off 41 balls during their Super 8 match. After losing to Afghanistan, the Australians knew they needed to win this match.

India set a goal of 206, which Australia was unable to match, despite Travis Head’s brave effort. Later on, Afghanistan’s victory over Bangladesh eliminated Australia before the semi-final stages.

During the press conference, a reporter asked him what his biggest takeaway from the win over Australia was. Rohit smiled as he made a jab at the Australians.

Australia is a great side, without a doubt: Rohit Sharma

Rohit would proceed to share his main takeaway from the victory, hailing the Australians as a terrific team. The India captain stated that the biggest takeaway for him was the team’s confidence in all areas of play.

“No, look, I think Australia is a great side, without a doubt. That’s probably the reason they have won so many championships. But for us, the last game, I think the confidence, the game we played with, with our bat, with our ball, I think that is something that we can take away with us, that confidence of bowlers executing their plans, batters going out there and doing their job. So, I think that was the big one for us and when you play a game against a quality team, top team and when you win like that, everything falls into place, that can give you so much confidence and I think this format is all about confidence,” Rohit said.

“As long as you are confident in what you want to do – you are putting the right, you’re putting the foot in the right direction and that is what we wanted from that game, we wanted to take a lot of confidence that is getting the job done, putting the runs on the board and then bowlers trying to defend that score. We know the batting lineup that Australia has. No score is safe. But for us to defend and win by 20-odd runs was a great confidence moving ahead and into this game,” he added.

India will take on England on June 27, Thursday in the second semi-final in Guyana.

