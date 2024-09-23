It was a great Test match for the veteran Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who, for the very second time in the longest format of the game, celebrated a century and a five-wicket haul at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to guide India to victory with 280 runs. The last time he achieved the feat was 2021 against England.

When Ravichandran Ashwin walked into the middle during the first innings, the home side was struggling at 144/6, losing their top order for a cheap score on a red-soil track, which was making it easier for the pacers to generate pace and bounce off the surface.

The batting wasn’t an easy job on that track, while another wicket from there on could have bundled out the home side for a low score, putting Bangladesh ahead in the contest.

Having known the surface for a long time, the all-rounder realized that it would be important for him not to guard the balls but to show some aggression and aim a few quick runs, which, in the end, would be vital for the result of the game.

Ravichandran Ashwin took on the Bangladesh pacers and kept on smashing them around the park. Having bowled so many overs already under the heat and humidity of Chennai, the fast bowlers were drained out, and once Najmul Hossain Shanto introduced spin in the game, the right-handed batter kept on going for the big shots from the start and never allowed them to settle with their line and length.

He finished with 113 runs in 133 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of nearly 85. The veteran spoke about his nervousness, going into the middle as he hadn’t batted for a long time in the format of the game.

“Actually, I don’t know how to react. The first day happened quickly. I didn’t expect to walk in there and get a hundred. I hadn’t batted for a while but, yeah feels great. Every time I come here; it feels great. I don’t know if there is some sort of energy in this ground.” The Chennai-born expressed in an interaction with his wife at the end of the encounter.

The 38-year-old also shared a light moment with his family in that discussion, they touched on how special for it to be part of an exciting red-ball game in Chennai.

“She (Ashwin’s wife) kept complaining that I didn’t find them the first time. It’s difficult for me to look up to the family when you are in the middle of the game. But, I do make a conscious effort because the children are always asking me, ‘Why didn’t you say hi?.” Ravichandran Ashwin revealed.

In the fourth innings of the game, the Chennai-born picked up six wickets to go past Courtney Walsh (519) in the list of leading wicket-takers in the longest format. He now has 522 scalps in 191 innings at an average of under 24 and a strike rate of around 50, celebrating 37 five-wicket hauls.

“Well, you (Ashwin’s wife) were in a better position for me to see. I gave my ball to them (his daughters), with which I picked up my five-wicket haul.” He concluded.

A special game calls for a special conversation 💙@ashwinravi99‘s family in a heartwarming interaction with him post Chepauk heroics. P.S. – Ashwin has a gift for his daughters on this #DaughtersDay. Watch 👇👇#INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @prithinarayanan pic.twitter.com/4rchtzemiz — BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2024

The second and final Test begins on September 27 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The Indian team has also made progress in the ladder of the WTC.