Rinku Singh, the Indian batter, has named his four semi-finalists in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Singh is part of the Indian contingent as a traveling reserve. The tournament got underway on June 1 with the USA defeating neighbors Canada.

The United States of America and the West Indies are co-hosting the event, which will include 20 teams. The teams are grouped into four groups of five teams apiece. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8s stage before the four semifinalists are determined.

Meanwhile, India began their T20 World Cup campaign with a win. The Rohit Sharma-led team crushed Ireland by eight wickets in their World Cup opener on Wednesday (June 5). Team India bowled first, allowing Ireland to score only 96 runs in 16 overs.

Thanks to Rohit Sharma’s 52 and Rishabh Pant’s 36*, India chased down the target in the 13th over and won the match by 8 wickets.

Rinku Singh names his four semi-finalists and feels Pakistan can win the T20 World Cup 2024

With the tournament well underway, Rinku Singh has announced the four teams that can advance to the semifinals. In a video broadcast by the Kolkata Knight Riders, the southpaw began by selecting Team India for the first semifinals. He then selected reigning champions England, 2021 winners Australia, and last year’s runners-up Pakistan as the other three semifinalists.

Three of Rinku Singh’s four predicted semifinalists had advanced to the semifinals of the last T20 World Cup and in the 2022 T20 World Cup, India, Pakistan, and England advanced to the final four, with New Zealand finishing fourth. However, Rinku Singh feels Australia will replace New Zealand in the semifinal lineup.

When the left-handed batsman was asked who are his top four teams who can win the T20I World Cup, he said, “One is our India. I think the others three can be England, Australia, and Pakistan”.

India and Pakistan are in the same Group A for the ICC T20I World Cup 2024. Other teams in the same pool are the United States, Canada, and Ireland.

Both teams will face one other in their next game on Sunday, June 9 in New York. Notably, Pakistan reached the final of the last T20I World Cup, while India advanced to the semi-finals. Both teams lost to England in their respective games and were unable to capture the title.

