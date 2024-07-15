Rinku Singh, the Indian cricketer, was adjudged as the ‘Best Fielder’ in the recently concluded 5-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe in Harare. India won the series 4-1 under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, despite losing the first match in Harare.

The Shubman Gill-led side finished the series on a high note, winning the last T20I comfortably by 42 runs at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 14.

India was asked to bat first and produced 167/6, with Sanju Samson scoring 58 and Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube also contributing. In response, Zimbabwe was bowled out for 125 runs, with Dion Myers scoring 34 runs. Mukesh Kumar was India’s top bowler, finishing with 4/22.

While the level difference between Zimbabwe and the touring second-string Indian side was clear before the series, it was even more pronounced on the field. The Indian squad has done excellently on the field, notably in terms of runouts, catching, and ground fielding.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, was abysmal, to say the least.

God’s plan: Rinku Singh on winning the best fielder medal

The series lacked individual medal ceremonies after each match, as is common at World Cups. Instead, after examining all five matches, stand-in fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh pronounced Rinku Singh the medal winner.

The celebration began with T Dilip, the fielding coach who had started the tradition, sending a greeting via recorded video.

When Rinku was proclaimed the winner, the dressing room exploded with joy and cheers. The talented defender did not have many opportunities with the bat as the top order dominated the series. He scored 60 runs in three innings without being dismissed.

Rinku Singh received the medal from stand-in India coach VVS Laxman and then he was cheered and asked by his teammates for a speech. Rinku tried to weasel his way out of speaking, but Ravi Bishnoi hilariously placed a stool in the center of the room for Rinku to speak.

“Firstly, I would like to say ‘God’s Plan’. It was nice to play alongside everyone, I think this was my fourth or fifth series, so it was quite nice. To be honest, I did not get to bat much, but I love fielding a lot. I enjoy it a lot, it is quite fun,” Rinku quicky said before jumping off the stool.

Here is the video:

Straight from Harare! 📍 A special video message followed by the Fielding Medal 🏅 Ceremony! Class, Smiles & Generosity All Around! ☺️ Subhadeep Ghosh 🤝 T Dilip#TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND | @VVSLaxman281 | @rinkusingh235 pic.twitter.com/GBrtU85kUF — BCCI (@BCCI) July 15, 2024

