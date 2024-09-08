Rishabh Pant has shown amazing leadership skills during his time in cricket. His being a wicketkeeper has helped his teams a lot as Rishabh Pant’s strategic field change helped his India B teammate Sai Kishore get the wicket of Khaleel Ahmed in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 match against India A.

Rishabh was playing his first red-ball cricket match in nearly 21 months. He showed great talent behind the stumps and actively participated in tactics. He hopes to dispel any doubts among the selectors and secure his status as the first-choice wicketkeeper for the forthcoming Test series.

After scoring 321 runs in the first innings, India B, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, bowled India A out for 231 runs. Musheer Khan was India B’s leading player, scoring 181 runs. The Shubman Gill-led side limited India B to 184 runs as they attempted to chase a 275-run target.

Rishabh Pant’s field placement helps Sai Kishore dismiss Khaleel Ahmed

Meanwhile, during the end of the India A innings, India B was looking to finish the tailenders quickly as to begin their chase. Khaleel Ahmed was on the strike facing left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore.

Khaleel Ahmed has been a teammate of Rishabh Pant for both India and also in the Indian Premier League in the Delhi Capitals side. Knowing his teammate well, Rishabh Pant devised a brilliant plan by making a small change in the field placing.

Rishabh Pant saw a fielder at short mid-wicket and instead of having him stand there, Pant asked the fielder to move to the off-side. The fielder then walked from the mid-wicket position, all the way to the point position on the off-side.

Sai Kishore then bowled an arm ball that didn’t spin and went straight. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed, now seeing the mid-wicket spot empty, went for a wild slog. He sat down on one knee and swatted at the ball. But Khaleel missed the delivery, which hit his off-stump and Kishore got the wicket, thanks to Rishabh Pant’s planning.

Check here:

Rishabh Pant moved the mid-wicket fielder in off side & tempted khaleel to play big shot in that region. Result – Khaleel out while playing in that region. 💥🧤 pic.twitter.com/zajG2lw3vD — PantMP4. (@indianspirit070) September 7, 2024

The chase was exceptionally challenging, with Yash Dayal getting three wickets to put India A in danger after they were reduced to 99/6 in the second session of Day 4. With India B needing four wickets to win, Abhimanyu Easwaran’s team was on the verge of a sensational victory to begin their Duleep Trophy campaign on a high note.

Also Read: Watch: Heated Moment In Duleep Trophy 2024-25!! Nasty Delivery From Indian Star Hits The Chest