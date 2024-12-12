Wasim Akram, the former captain, has confirmed that Pakistan will host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, despite the ongoing turmoil between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), that the ICC has been unable to solve.

Wasim Akram stated that Pakistan is prepared to host the renowned ICC tournament, despite uncertainty about the event’s future.

The renowned pacer made an unexpected appearance at a Coke Studio event in Dubai to promote the Champions Trophy 2025. Akram carried the trophy, placed it on a pedestal, and addressed the audience with “assalamualaikum.”

Wasim Akram enters Coke Studio Pakistan event in Dubai with the ICC Champions Trophy

He appeared after Faris Shafi’s performance and was greeted enthusiastically by the audience. Wasim Akram thanked the audience for their overwhelming support and praised Pakistanis’ passionate spirit.

He added that the Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in Pakistan and that the country is prepared to host the prestigious event.

“I would like to thank everyone. Your passion is typical Pakistani passion. This is the Champions Trophy which is happening in Pakistan. Pakistan is ready to host the Champions Trophy,” the legendary fast bowler said during the Coke Studio event.

Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on February 19. However, the event will use a hybrid hosting concept, with India not flying to Pakistan. India’s matches are likely to be held in Dubai. The International Cricket Council is yet to announce the final schedule.

The ICC, PCB, and other stakeholders agreed on a hybrid hosting strategy for the event. It was motivated by political tensions and security concerns, particularly India’s reluctance to travel to Pakistan. This strategy strikes a balance between the interests of two cricketing powerhouses.

Wasim Akram confident that India will play its matches of CT 2025 in Lahore

During an October interview, Wasim Akram voiced confidence in India’s participation in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. The cricketer-turned-commentator claimed that India’s matches might be played in Lahore, with Indian cricketers returning the same night.

“I think whatever I’m reading, there are positive vibes from [the] Indian government and [the] BCCI. I also read somewhere they will play probably all their games in Lahore. They will probably come to Lahore and travel [back] the same night. I’m all for it, as long as India is comfortable. And I can promise you, they [are] going to get looked after amazingly well. I mean, Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, [Hardik] Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav, they have fans in Pakistan. The young cricket fans adore them,” he had said at an event.

India has not traveled to Pakistan for cricket since the Asia Cup in 2008. India and Pakistan have met in Asia Cups and ICC events, with their most recent clash at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where the Rohit Sharma-led team won by six runs.

Also Read: Haris Rauf Beats Jasprit Bumrah To Win ICC Player Of The Month Award For November 2024