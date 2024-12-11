The West Indies has enjoyed a great time during their all-format series against the touring Bangladesh side, having already drawn the Test leg with a 1-1 margin and earning an undefeatable lead of 2-0 over the Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led side in the three-match 50-over series of the trip. But their pace bowler has found himself under a few issues.

The West Indies fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph, was found to have violated Article 2.3 of the Code of Conduct for the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the players and support staff, which relates to the ‘use of audible obscenity’.

The incident took place during the first of the three-match ODI series at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, against Bangladesh. Before the start of the contest, the pacer used offensive and abusive language during an exchange with the fourth umpire. The latter had asked Alzarri to avoid stepping onto the pitch with his spikes on, which prompted the latter to use a few inappropriate language.

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph penalized by ICC ; receives demerit point

As a result of the breach, Joseph has received one demerit point, marking his second offense in 24 months. He has also been fined 25% of his match fee for breaching level 1 of the code of conduct.

Another two demerit points in a certain period for the West Indies pacer would lead him to miss one Test match or two ODIs or as many T20Is, depending on the first available game for the individual. The sanction has been accepted by the Antigua-born, who has also admitted to the offense and agreed to the proposed penalty.

The decision has been made in consultation with Jeff Crowe, who is the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and no formal hearing was deemed necessary. The charge was also levied by the two on-field umpires, Kumar Dharmasena and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Asif Yaqoob, and fourth umpire, Gregory Braithwaite.

The breach of Level 1 of the ICC code of conduct means the player would be carrying a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of the match free, and one or two demerit points.

West Indies, however, enjoyed the opening ODI of the series as they went on to win the game with five wickets in the game. Winning the toss on a great batting surface, the tourists wanted to bat first as they posted 294/6 in their allotted 50 overs. Three of their batters celebrated their respective half-centuries, with Mehidy Hasan, the leader of the game, top-scoring with 74 in 101 balls.

The opening batter, Tanzid Hasan Sakib, blasted a run-a-ball 60, shouldering on six boundaries and three sixes, while Mahmudullah Riyad remained unbeaten on 50 runs with the help of three boundaries and three sixes. The wicket-keeper batter of the side, Jaker Ali, also notched up 48 runs in 40 balls.

The West Indies veteran Alzarri Joseph struggled with his figures of 2/67 in 10 overs, including a maiden. The home side was under a little bit of pressure in the chase at 94/3. But the 113-run knock in just 80 balls from Sherfane Rutherford, along with 86 runs from captain Shai Hope, carried them over the line.

West Indies management decided to drop Joseph for the second encounter of the series by handing the debut cap to Marquino Mindley. The home side was again formidable in their process as they chased the low 236-run score with three wickets in hand and more than 13 overs to spare.