The four veteran players of the West Indies team, the former captain and wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran, the two all-rounders Akeal Hossein and Andre Russell, along with Shimron Hetmyer, have opted out of the T20I squad for their upcoming series of three games for personal reasons.

Opening batter Evin Lewis has also returned in the shortest format of the game, having appeared in the format last time during the 2022 World Cup. Brandon King has also returned to the format after he missed a big chunk of the T20 World Cup due to an injury.

In the absence of Russell, the West Indies selectors have called up Terrance Hinds, who played for the Trinbago Knight Riders, and Shamar Springer, who featured for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Both of them got their maiden call-ups in the side, thanks to their impressive CPL 2024.

Alzarri Joseph returns for white-ball series; Gudakesh Motie only T20I front-line spinner

Rovman Powell will extend his period as the T20I captain of the side, while Roston Chase, who earned a West Indies central contract towards the start of the week, has been retained as the vice-captain. Interestingly, Johnson Charles, who is the third-highest run-getter going into the final with 445 runs in 11 games, has missed the cut.

Andre Fletcher is the reserve opener and wicket-keeper of the side, while Alick Athanaze is another top-order option of the Caribbean side. Sherfane Rutherford is set to make his reappearance on the side after he withdrew from the CPL 2024 for personal reasons.

“The tour of Sri Lanka gives us a chance to test our depth and assess players in different situations, especially with several senior players missing out for various reasons, including a need for rest and rehabilitation from injury.” The head coach of the white-ball series of the team said in the CWI statement.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is the only front-line spin bowler of the T20I squad as he is expected to be assisted by the off-spinner bowling all-rounder Chase and the left-arm spin all-rounder who won the LPL this season.

Shamar Joseph has been picked for his maiden trip to Sri Lanka for both the white-ball formats of the game, while Alzarri Joseph, who was rested for the most recent T20I series of the West Indies against South Africa at home, has returned. There was no place for Obed McCoy, the left-arm pacer who operates at the death overs.

Jewel Andrew, the seventh-year-old top-order batter who has 165 runs in their List-A games, has been added to the OD squad. The youngest top-order batter of the CPL nailed an unbeaten 50 runs against the Patriots, which consisted of Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

“As we continue to build our ODI team, this tour offers a valuable opportunity to evaluate strategies and give opportunities to emerging talent. We are excited to see young players like Jewel Andrew, who has earned his place as an exciting prospect for the future.” Sammy explained.

The white-ball tour of the West Indies side will start on October 13 and will run for nearly two weeks in Dambulla and Kandy.

West Indies Squad For 3 ODIs vs SL

Shai Hope (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr

West Indies Squad For 3 T20Is vs SL

Rovman Powell (captain), Roston Chase (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer