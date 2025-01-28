Rohit Sharma, India captain, received rich praise from former teammate Suresh Raina. The praise came before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to get underway in Pakistan from February 19. India’s matches will be held in Dubai after they refused to travel to Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma has recently been going through a hard patch in his career, and the forthcoming three-match ODI series and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will provide a better image of his future with the India National Cricket Team. Notably, he has already retired from Twenty20 International cricket in 2024.

In 265 One-Day Internationals, the stylish opener has scored 10,866 runs at an average of 49.16, with 31 centuries. Rohit also had an outstanding performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup, scoring more than 400 runs. However, as captain, he was unable to lead his team to title success, as Australia won in Ahmedabad.

Suresh Raina says no better batsman when Rohit Sharma is in his zone

As the Men in Blue prepare for the forthcoming Champions Trophy 2025, Suresh Raina heaped appreciation on Rohit Sharma.

Raina believes that when Rohit finds his flow, he is the best batsman in the world. The former Indian hitter also praised the veteran opener’s smooth batting and exceptional poise at the crease, stating that these characteristics made his hitting appear really easy.

Raina also stated that if Rohit crushes bowlers and takes control of the game within the first 20 to 25 overs, India’s games will undoubtedly be one-sided.

“When Rohit Sharma is in his zone, I don’t think there can be any better batsman than Rohit Sharma. He is so effortless, and he has so much time in batting. If he bats in 20 or 25 overs, then you will be relaxed because he makes the match one-sided,” Raina said on Star Sports.

💬 "Rohit Sharma is a flawless timer of the ball with superb technique," – Suresh Raina on Star Nahi Far. Watch Star Nahi Far Full episode ft. #SureshRaina @ImRaina on Disney+ Hotstar 📺 #ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar STARTS WED, 19 FEB 2025! | #CT25 pic.twitter.com/WT7QauyjFS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 27, 2025

Suresh Raina credits Rohit for Yashasvi Jaiswal’s selection in CT 2025 squad

Suresh Raina also praised Rohit Sharma and the BCCI selectors for naming Yashasvi Jaiswal in the India ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Jaiswal, who has played T20I and Tests for India, is yet to make his ODI debut.

“I think that boy is very hungry for runs. I mean, whenever we see his story, I think he has come to that level very eagerly. Hats off to the selectors, especially Rohit Sharma. Without playing the ODI, you are taking that boy to the Champions Trophy. You know that he does a lot of hard work; dedication is very good. But he has a different attitude in his eyes; he has a different patience. It seems that this boy has come prepared,” Raina said.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Offered Help To Regain Form By New India Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak

