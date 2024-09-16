Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young India opener was a popular choice as Australian players were asked to name the future superstar of Indian cricket in a video posted by Star Sports. This video comes as the buildup for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 continues on social media.

Star Australian cricketers Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood see India’s rising star, Yashasvi Jaiswal, as the next great name to dominate world cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has quickly risen through the ranks since making his international debut, with his exceptional performances establishing him as a future superstar.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made a stunning Test debut in July 2023, making 171 runs against the West Indies. He followed this up with a record-breaking series against England earlier this year, scoring 712 runs in five matches and becoming only the second Indian cricketer to reach more than 700 runs in a Test series, putting him in exclusive company.

In just 23 T20I matches, Yashasvi Jaiswal has accumulated an impressive 723 runs, further establishing himself as a player for all formats.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal could be a generational superstar”: Steve Smith

In a video broadcast by Star Sports Tamil on X (previously Twitter), various top Australian cricketers were asked to select the Indian cricketer they thought would be the next-generation superstar. Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, and Alex Carey all chose Jaiswal as their option.

“Jaiswal could be a generational superstar,” Smith confidently stated, while Starc echoed the sentiment, adding, “Jaiswal’s probably the next big superstar, I think.”

Carey, Hazlewood, and Lyon shared similar sentiments, hailing Jaiswal as India’s next cricket sensation.

“Jaiswal looks like a proper cricketer for all formats,” said Hazlewood.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and batter Travis Head also weighed in, but they chose Shubman Gill as India’s next superstar. Green commended Gill’s technique and promise, while Head applauded him for making “bowling look slow” and dominating pace and spin.

Here is the video:

Shubman Gill, 24, has now played 25 Test matches, scoring four hundreds and six half-centuries, firmly establishing himself in the team’s top batting order. His first-class record of 12 century and steady performances strengthen his credentials.

India v Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy to headline Rohit and co.’s 10-Test season

India’s cricket schedule is jam-packed with crucial events, including a two-match Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand beginning in September. However, all eyes are now focused on the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins on November 22 in Perth.

The five-match Test series between India and Australia is anticipated to revive one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries. For India, this series provides an opportunity to solidify their domination in Australia, with the chance to win their third consecutive Test series Down Under.

