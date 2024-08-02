The former captain of the Pakistan national team, Younis Khan has requested to keep the politics away from the game of cricket, as the latter connects people of different countries. He also feels that his country has a massive love and respect for Virat Kohli and the current Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

The politics have kept India and Pakistan away from each other in being involved in a bilateral series since 2012, when the latter made a trip to this side of the border, after which they came to India to feature in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2016 T20 World Cup.

The Indian team last visited Pakistan during the 2009 Asia Cup, and since then hasn’t toured the country for security reasons. Even during the recent 2023 Asia Cup, the Rohit Sharma-led side played all of their games in Sri Lanka, activating the hybrid model.

“Players need to be neutral”- Younis Khan

The former middle-order batter of the Pakistan team- Younis Khan feels that both these two countries should play each other more in different formats outside the ICC trophies. He also wished to see Virat Kohli come to that country and perform.

“India and Pakistan should play more, even during the Champions Trophy. My wish is to see Rohit Sharma coming to Pakistan, even though he has come here before. Virat Kohli should come to this country and perform here. And we must see them live.” The 46-year-old expressed in a video, shared by Farid Khan on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

The recent news hasn’t confirmed if the Blue Brigade is confirmed to make their trip to Pakistan for the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy, as they are depending totally on the allowances of the government.

But the way, things have gone recently and have been developing this year too, it will be a huge surprise if India decides to move to Pakistan at the end. They mostly are looking to activate the hybrid model for the event too, playing their games either in Dubai or Sri Lanka.

Younis Khan also touched on how the love and respect both Kohli and Rohit get from their fans, just as they also get the same affection while touring India.

“Pakistan fans love Rohit and Virat Kohli a lot. A lot of fan following is here, just like in India. It’s the same way how we too have a huge fan following when we go to India. And this should happen a lot. We wish Team India would come and play Champions in Trophy in Pakistan.” The Mardan-born noted.

The veteran also shed light on the fact that despite having a strong connection with politics for both countries, the players should act neutrally and look to visit each other’s country whenever the opportunity comes.

“Both India and Pakistan have a very strong politics. So many things happen between them. But the players need to be neutral, whenever the opportunity comes, India should come to Pakistan and the vice-versa.” Younis Khan revealed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already sent a draft schedule to the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to which if India comes, then they will be playing all of their group games, the semifinal and final (if qualified) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.