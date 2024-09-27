The former World Cup-winning spin all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, looked back at the rumors of his relationship with a popular Bollywood actress and confirmed the news during India’s tour of Australia in 2007/08 and revealed how they traveled together with the team during the red-ball series.

Yuvraj Singh was part of the Indian team that visited Australia for a Test series and then the ODI tri-series, which consisted of Sri Lanka as the third team in the tournament. In the Test series, the veteran was part of two games and had an unforgettable run with the bat, having collected 17 runs at an average of 4.25.

The all-rounder was dropped for the last two games of the series, which led to the comeback of the opening batter, Virender Sehwag, for the series.

The story of Yuvraj Singh wearing pink slip-ons before his teammates

The Chandigarh-born spills the beans about how the Bollywood actress came to Australia to meet him during the series and expressed her desire to spend quality time with him. But, having been dropped from the red-ball squad, the player noted that he told her about how he wanted to pay attention to the game only.

India had just lost the ODI game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra against Sri Lanka by eight wickets before taking on the home side for the next game five days later at the Adelaide Oval.

Yuvraj Singh has been successful in the 50-over format, having scored 8701 runs in 304 games at an average of 36.55 and a strike rate of nearly 90 with the help of 14 centuries and 52 half-centuries with a best score of 150. With the ball in hand, the 42-year-old has picked up 111 wickets at an average of below 40 and a strike rate of nearly eight overs, with the best figure of 5/31 in an innings.

However, he hasn’t enjoyed much in the longest format of the game, having collected 1900 runs in 40 games at an average of 33.92 and a strike rate of around 60 with the help of three centuries and 11 half-centuries. With the ball, he has picked up just nine wickets in the form of the game.

“I was dating an actress; I won’t name her; (She is) very good at the moment and very experienced. She was shooting in Adelaide.”Yuvraj Singh expressed this during an interaction on the ‘Club Praire Fire’ podcast. “I told her, listen, let’s not meet for a bit because I’m on an Australia tour, and need to focus. She followed me to Canberra on the bus. In two Tests, I didn’t get many runs. And I was like, ‘What are you doing here?’ And she was like, ‘I want to spend time with you,’

The veteran also shed light on how the actress packed the suitcase for him during the tour.

“So, I met her in the night, and we began chatting. I told her you need to focus on your career, and I need to focus on mine because I’m on an Australia tour, and you know what that means. Anyway, we were leaving for Adelaide from Canberra, and she packed my suitcase.” Yuvraj Singh highlighted.

The ‘player of the series’ from the 2011 ODI World Cup mentioned that embarrassing story of wearing pink slip-ons before the teammates while they were traveling to Adelaide.

“In the morning, I was like, ‘Where are my shoes’? She said, ‘I packed them’. I asked, ‘How would I go on the bus’? And she said, ‘Wear mine’. She had these pink slip-ons.” Yuvraj Singh concluded.“And I was like, ‘Oh my god’. I had to wear those pink slip-ons, and I was carrying my bag in front of my shoes to hide them. The guys saw it, and they clapped for me. I had to wear pink slip-ons to the airport until I bought flip-flops there.”

India went on to win both the finals of the tournament against Australia in Sydney and Brisbane.