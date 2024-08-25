The former left-handed all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, has been in talks with multiple franchises for the coaching role before the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. A few of the teams have been looking for new coaches before the new season of the 20-over franchise league.

Yuvraj Singh, who has featured in more than 400 games, in international cricket for the Indian team, carries an ample amount of experience in the game, which he could think of using during the coaching period of his career.

The 42-year-old has also been part of the league for nearly 11 years, where he has featured in 132 games to smash 2750 runs at a strike rate of nearly 130, besides picking up 36 wickets at an economy of 7.44. Being an all-rounder, he would bring more insights for both the batters and the bowlers.

Yuvraj Singh in talks to join Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025

A few of the past reports claimed that Yuvraj Singh was in contention to replace his former team-mate, the left-handed Indian pacer Ashish Nehra, as the coach of the Gujarat Titans, who despite making a strong start in their IPL journey, has struggled in the last season in the absence of their captain Hardik Pandya.

However, recent reports have informed that Nehra is likely to continue as the head coach of the Titans, who is in conversation with a few other former Indian cricketers to fill the shoes of Gary Kirsten, who has become the new white-ball coach of the Pakistan team.

Sportstar has expressed that the Delhi Capitals, who ended their long relationship with head coach Ricky Ponting after a few struggling editions of the IPL, are keen to have the Chandigarh-born on board. Having a healthy relationship with the director of cricket and Yuvraj Singh’s former captain, Sourav Ganguly, and their captain of the league, Rishabh Pant, it would be a smooth campaign.

The veteran doesn’t have any prior experience as the coach. However, he has closely worked with the young batters of the Blue Brigade- Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and a few of the other players from Punjab over the last few years to share his knowledge on various skills.

The Delhi Capitals made it to the final of the Indian Premier League during the 2020 season of the IPL, before going down to Mumbai Indians in the last fight. They carried the purple patch in the 2021 season, making it to the playoffs, but suddenly, they went downhill in their performances.

When Ricky Ponting made his exit over a month ago from the Delhi Capitals team, their director of cricket, Sourav Ganguly, showed his desire to be the new head coach of the franchise. But, the franchise has been looking to change the entire coaching set-up focusing mostly on the Indian coaches.

The franchise, along with Yuvraj Singh, has also been in talks with the former bowling coach of the national side, Paras Mhambrey, who had an excellent run of form in the last few months with the team, especially during the last season of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Along with Delhi, The Titans are also looking forward to hiring the head coach along with Punjab Kings, while Kolkata Knight Riders are looking for a new mentor after Gautam Gambhir becomes the new head coach of the Indian team. So, it will be interesting to see where the discussions go with Yuvraj Singh.