In the last game of the Zim vs Ind ongoing five-match series, the Indian cricket team had a huge victory over the host Zimbabwe team, with a margin of 100 runs, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The overall record between the two sides in the shortest format of the game has gone up to 7-3.

The middle overs of the T20I innings, between the seventh and 15th over of the game, have a huge part to play for the teams to get the momentum in the side. Generally, it’s the spinners who will always have the upper hand during this period, along with the extra pace of the fast bowlers.

Since the start of 2023, going into the third Zim vs Ind game of the five-match series, when it comes to the middle overs of the phase, the Shubman Gill-led side have conceded 2388 runs in 36 innings, at an average of just over 20, with a strike rate of under 17, which means in those nine overs, they generally take three wickets to break the waist of the opponents.

The economy rate of 7.49 has been quite incredible given how they have managed to bowl in a consistent line and length, varying their pace to make it tough for the batters to adjust their powerful shots. In those 35 innings, the Indian team, before the Zim vs Ind contest, picked up 116 wickets, besides being smashed for 134 boundaries and 118 sixes in that period.

In the case of the Zimbabwe side during the middle phase of the innings, from the start of 2023, they have given away 1932 runs in 32 innings, at an average of 25.09 and a strike rate of 21.6, both of which have been quite phenomenal for the period. The economy rate of 6.86 has been again another bright aspect in the middle overs of the game.

The Sikandar Raza-led side has picked up 77 wickets in those 32 innings, as they have been smacked for 132 boundaries and 53 sixes in this period.

The spinners have been also brilliant for the Zimbabwe team, as their captain has done a great job in this period. Raza, sort of, throws the ball with pace and it skids on from that end to make it hard for the batters to adjust their shots.

ZIM vs IND Head-to-Head Records in T20Is

Zimbabwe Info India 10 Matches Played 10 03 Won 07 07 Lost 03 00 No Result 00 170 Highest Score 234 99 Lowest Score 102

ZIM vs IND Head-to-Head Records In Harare

When it comes to how these two teams have played at Harare Sports Club, India is ahead with a 6-3 margin in nine T20Is. In the last game between these two sides at this ground, India reached 234/2 in their 20-overs, thanks to the 100-run knock from Abhishek Sharma and the unbeaten 77-run and 48-run knocks respectively from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh. The poor batting of the Zimbabwe side never kept them in the affair, as they lost by 100 runs.

ZIM vs IND Last 5 Encounters

In the last five games, India are ahead with a 4-1 margin.

ZIM vs IND Standout Performers

Most runs for Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (172 runs)

Most runs for India: KL Rahul (100 runs)

Most wickets for Zimbabwe: Chris Mpofu (6 wickets)

Most wickets for India: Axar Patel (7 wickets)

Key Match-ups between India and Zimbabwe Players