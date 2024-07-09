In the head-to-head records in Zim vs Ind of the shortest format of the game, the Indian team is ahead with a 7-3 margin against Zimbabwe, who registered their latest win against the two-time world champions during eh first of the five-match T20I ongoing series in Harare. The winner of the third game of the series will take the lead.

The powerplay batting is a vital aspect these days in the modern generation for a team to put a platform for a huge first innings total at the end. The way India has changed their template under Rohit Sharma has been quite phenomenal and that has resulted in their second T20 World Cup. The question is could the young side too carry the same momentum?

When it comes to the first six overs of the batting, since the start of 2023, the Blue Brigade have managed to get 1581 runs in 35 innings, at an average of 25.10, which is quite justified given they always look to go big against the new ball bowlers, at a strike rate of 125.48.

The rate for India, before the Ind vs Zim series may not sound like a huge one, and that means they also tend to respect the situation and condition of the game. It’s not about being blind and going berserk but about understanding what would be the best for the team. They have managed to nail 71 sixes and 177 boundaries during the period, besides losing 63 wickets, which is less than a couple in those six overs.

In the case of the powerplay batting, the Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe side, since the start of 2023, has been involved in 32 innings of the batting powerplay, before the Zim vs Ind third T20I game, where they nailed 1252 runs at an average of 21.22. The strike rate of 108.68 is something they need to develop big.

Even in this series of the first two games, the batters were getting the start, but were throwing away their wickets, and suddenly the new batters had to come and take some balls to get settled, the pressure of run rate was mounting over them. Because they were losing too many wickets, it has been causing the problem. In those 32 innings of the first six overs, they have seen the back of 59 players.

Their batters have nailed 142 boundaries in this duration while smashing only 39 sixes, and that’s where they are lacking a bit of power in this shortest format of the game. Once they get the best of this in the rest of the Zim vs Ind series, they would be expected to do better.

ZIM vs IND Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 10 Zimbabwe Won 03 India Won 07 No Result 00 First Played June 11, 2010 Last Played July 07, 2024

ZIM vs IND Probable XI:

Zimbabwe Probable XI: Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Brain Bennett, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza (c), Jonathan Campbell, Clive Madane (wk.), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk.), Washinton Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande.

ZIM vs IND Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Shubman Gill

The young India captain didn’t have a great time with the bat so far. In the second game, he failed to get the right understanding of the length of the ball and played it straight into the hands of the fielder, while in the first game, even after being set, he couldn’t capitalize. This could be the best opportunity for him.

Best Bowler Prediction: Ravi Bishnoi

The once top-ranked T20I bowler, Ravi Bishnoi has shown his variations during this Zim vs Ind series, having collected six wickets in eight overs, besides giving away only 24 runs at an economy of three. The batters are yet to find any answer to his bowling.

ZIM vs IND Match Winner Prediction

Looking at how India made the golden comeback in the second Zim vs Ind game of the series, they should remain ahead at the end of the contest.