The Zimbabwe Cricket Board (ZC) has announced their upcoming schedule, where they are going to host Afghanistan in three ODIs, as many as T20Is, and two Test matches, both of which will take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The tour will begin in the second week of December and get extended till the first week of January.

Zimbabwe will host their first Boxing Day Test match in the country in 29 years, followed by their maiden New Year’s Test match. The only previous occasion of them arranging a red-ball game just after Christmas came in 1996 when the touring England side under the captaincy of Mike Atherton drew the contest after rain had a major say in Harare.

The two other Boxing Day Tests for Zimbabwe to be part of were in Wellington against New Zealand nearly 24 years ago, which too ended in a draw. However, they were blown away in the other case in 2017 at St. George’s Park, Gqeberha, where dismal batting performances of 68 and 121 destroyed their innings and 120 runs defeat before the 309/9 score of the Proteas.

Afghanistan to tour Zimbabwe after six years for all-format games

The trip will begin with the white-ball games, as the three T20Is will begin on December 09 at the Harare, while the opening 50-over game will start on December 15 at the same venue before both the sides move to Bulawayo for the red-ball fixtures.

“The Boxing Day and New Year’s Test matches are iconic cricket fixtures that we are delighted to be adding to our calendar this festive season, and we are looking forward to celebrating in style one of the finest traditions in the sport’s long history.” Tavengwa Mukuhlani, the cricket chair of Zimbabwe Cricket, expressed in a statement.

“Before the Test series, scheduled for Bulawayo, we will start with some T20I and ODI action in Harare to complete a full tour, a clear demonstration of our commitment to improving our game across all formats.” He noted during the same interaction.

Both these sides have been part of two Test matches so far in their history, where Zimbabwe claimed the opening clash with a victory by ten wickets in 2021 thanks to their incredible bowling performances in both innings to bundle out the hosts for 131 and 135.

At the same venue in Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan made a cracking comeback in the series thanks to their six-wicket victory on the back of an unbeaten 200-run knock from Hashmatullah Shahidi and the 164-run knock from leader Asghar Stanikzai.

“Matches between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are always intense and exciting affairs, and we have no doubt the players will once again serve up some great entertainment befitting such a historic tour.” Zimbabwe Cricket chair highlighted.

His counterpart, Mirwais Ashraf, who is the head of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), is excited about the challenge of the team.

“The all-format tour to Zimbabwe is a significant event for us. We have a rich history with Zimbabwe, and playing there has always been challenging, but it’s a challenge I believe the Afghan Atalan can face confidently.” Ashraf said in a statement.

These two teams have played each other in 28 ODIs and 15 T20Is and are expected to be engaged in another thrilling series.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Series Schedule: