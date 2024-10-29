The former Australian captain, Tim Paine, has made a strong and stunning revelation on David Warner, the former left-handed Test opener for the Kangaroos who retired from the format at the start of the year, having played his last red-ball game against Pakistan in Sydney, was joking about his return.

A few days ago, in a show, David Warner commented that he is eager to make a return to the red-ball side if the selectors, who are trying their best to find the opening partner for Usman Khawaja, are prepared with the new decision. In 112 games of the format, the New South Wales batter has cracked 8786 runs at an average of 44.59 and a strike rate of more than 70, with the help of 37 half-centuries and 26 centuries at the best score of unbeaten 335 runs.

“I’m always available, just got to pick up the phone. I’m always dead serious. Let’s be honest, the guys have played one red ball game since their last Test matches in February, so I’ve almost had the same preparation.” The veteran narrated to the News Corp in Sydney.

Even he stepped down a few feet to come to a point where he is ready to be part of the recent season of the Sheffield Shield 2024-25 in order to prepare for the pace attack of India, consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, and others.

Also Read: Potential Retirement U-turn Of David Warner Before BGT 2024-25? Australian Coach Reacts

“I’ve cheekily messaged both. I’ve spoken to ‘Torch’ (McDonald), and his answer back to me was, ‘You retired’. I don’t think he wants to give me the pleasure of him saying: ‘Can you come back?’ David Warner expressed this during the interaction.

The message wasn’t received in a sporting manner by his past teammates and the former players of the country. Some of them have laughed at, while a few have bashed those words. However, there has been a serious crisis of the Khawaja’s potential partner as Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, had been struggling with the bat.

Tim Paine confirmed the joke of the Test comeback of David Warner

Tim Paine has led the Australian side on two occasions during the 2018/19 and the 2020/21 seasons. On both occasions, he ended up losing the four-match series with a 2-1 margin. He confirmed that the former left-handed opener cracked a joke in the discussion.

Since the retirement of David Warner, Australia opened the batting with the current generational ‘Don Bradman’ during the West Indies series at home and later during the two matches in New Zealand. But, after some poor scores from the bat of Smith and Cameron Green picking up the injury, the management decided to drop Smith, at his regular number four position.

“He was not dead serious, that is Davey. How do I know? Because I spoke to him, that is how. Is that good enough for the people? He said, ‘I got them good, ha-ha‘. Of course, that’s Davey’s thing. People say, ‘You’re not serious‘, I am dead serious, but he is not (about returning to cricket),” Paine said during his conversation on SEN Radio.

Also Read: Danish Kaneria Stunned With Resignation Of Gary Kirsten As Pakistan Head Coach After 6 Months? Veteran Reveals

In one of the interactions, the Australia red-ball captain Pat Cummins was asked the same question to which he also vapored the chance and was looking ahead towards the upcoming generation.

The Australian head coach, Andre McDonald, laughed off the words of the opening batter before pointing out that there won’t be any point of going back to David Warner for the opening place of the BGT 2024-25. The opening game begins on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.