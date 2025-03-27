With just two weeks remaining, the AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view match card started to get loaded up on this week’s Dynamite. Two title matches have been added to the PPV card, with one of them being a stipulated one.

On the March 26 episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho challenged Bandido to a Title vs. Mask match at AEW Dynasty 2025. The stipulation was that if Bandido won, he would become the new ROH World Champion, but if Jericho won, Bandido would have to surrender his Mask.

The situation boiled down after Bandido took his brother Gravity’s mask back last Sunday at Collision. Making the challenge for AEW Dynasty 2025, Jericho also questioned whether it was worth it for Bandido to see his mother cry like she did at Revolution and upon suffering that Gravity had on TV upon unmasking.

Bandido and Jericho previously squared off on the February 22nd Collision where the latter successfully retained the title. Bandido has been involved in a feud with the veteran Y2J since returning last December following a long injury absence.

Ugly truths & high stakes! ROH World Champion Chris Jericho issues a challenge to Bandido at Dynasty! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + Max@IAmJericho | @TheCaZXL | @bountykeith pic.twitter.com/jlgWkZMHMS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2025

In more news for AEW Dynasty 2025, AEW Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC of the Death Riders will defend the titles against Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Cope of Rated FTR. In a pre-taped sit-down interview, Dax said he feels they have taken a backseat from being Tag Team Champions. Cash mentioned how the three are great friends in real life.

Cash, thereafter, proposed that Rated FTR should get back on the same page and go after The Death Riders for the AEW Trios Titles. Cope agreed and issued an official challenge for AEW Dynasty 2025. The champions later accepted with PAC, saying they challenged them to survive them at the upcoming event.

AEW Dynasty 2025: Next Title Defense Officially Announced For Timeless Toni Storm

AEW Dynasty 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view takes place Sunday, April 6 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the current match card for the episode goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

– AEW International Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

– AEW Trios Championship: Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta) (c) vs. Rated FTR (Cope, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

– Title vs. Mask Match for the ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido