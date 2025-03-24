A fresh feud has just kicked off for Timeless Toni Storm on AEW programming and it will produce a championship match at AEW Dynasty 2025 set for next month. Teased over the past couple of weeks, the expected title match has now been confirmed for the second edition of the pay-per-view show.

Promos from both Toni Storm and Megan Bayne aired on the AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday after which it was confirmed that the two will meet on April 6 in Philadelphia with the AEW Women’s World Championship hanging in the balance.

Bayne stated in her promo that she was chosen by the heavens and therefore called herself the All Elite Goddess, declaring AEW as her kingdom. Responding to the claims, Storm asked Bayne who died and made her God and that she would cut the head of the Megasus at AEW Dynasty 2025.

"Those champions don't understand what it's like to be chosen!" Watch #AEWCollision on TNT + Max@meganbayne pic.twitter.com/UIOreoNBbh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2025

Will the timeless reign continue? Can "Timeless" Toni Storm overcome the power of Megan Bayne at #AEWDynasty? Watch #AEWCollision on TNT + Max#ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/t8shU7nrY1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2025

The rivalry between these two female talents of the AEW started the week of the AEW Revolution PPV show where the first-ever four-time Women’s World Champion in the company defeated Mariah May for the gold at the PPV in LA. As Storm was celebrating her win on Dynamite, Bayne jumped her from behind.

Posing with the AEW women’s title, Bayne made her intentions clear and that’s to come after the title. Then on this week’s Dynamite, Megan Bayne defeated Kris Statlander in a singles contest. After the match, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm came out to get into a brawl with Bayne before issuing the challenge for AEW Dynasty 2025.

Bayne, an up-and-rising talent in the AEW women’s locker room, is 5-0 in singles competition since returning to AEW in-ring competition this January, including two singles wins over Statlander and thereby solidifying the challenger’s position for AEW Dynasty 2025. As for Storm, she has become perhaps the most successful figure in the AEW women’s division since debuting in the company, three years ago.

AEW Dynasty 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view takes place Sunday, April 6 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the current match card for the episode goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

– AEW International Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey