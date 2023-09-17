Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips & Pitch Report | India vs Sri Lanka

The day is finally here. The Asia Cup 2023 is set to end with a mouthwatering clash between Team India and Sri Lanka. The India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) final is scheduled to be played from 03:00 PM IST on Sunday (September 17) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The match will be between the top two most successful teams in the history of the Asia Cup. India have won the title seven times and will be looking to extend their record while Sri Lanka, who are also the defending champions, have won it six times and will be eyeing a record-equaling win.

India will enter the final on the back of a six-run loss against Bangladesh. They had rested a number of key players for the match and won’t be too bothered with the loss. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be full of confidence after their impressive win over Pakistan and will be looking to make the most of the momentum.

Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: Match details

Date and time: September 17, 2023, Sunday; 09:30 am GMT | 03:00 pm local | 03:00 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch report:

Barring India’s innings against Pakistan where they scored 356, most teams including India have struggled to score big at the R. Premadasa Stadium. One can expect a similar contest in the final too. In the last Super 4 game, Bangladesh successfully defended 265 against India.

Earlier this week, India had also defended a modest total of 213 runs against Sri Lanka. The dry conditions have made it tough for the batsmen. The spinners are expected to play a crucial role once again. The last time India and Sri Lanka met in the ongoing tournament, the spinners had picked up an astonishing 16 of the 20 wickets.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Picks:

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (c), Pathum Nissanka

Allrounders – Dhananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers – Mohammad Siraj (vc), Matheesha Pathirana

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Captain and Vice-Captain:

Choice 1: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj

Choice 2: Virat Kohli, Pathum Nissanka

Squads:

India:

Rohit Sharma(c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Ishan Kishan

KL Rahul(w)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Washington Sundar

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Shami

Suryakumar Yadav

Shreyas Iyer

Shardul Thakur

Prasidh Krishna

Tilak Varma

Sri Lanka: