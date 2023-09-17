SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Asia Cup 2023

News

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips & Pitch Report | India vs Sri Lanka

Sportzwiki Editor

Sep 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips &#038; Pitch Report | India vs Sri Lanka

The day is finally here. The Asia Cup 2023 is set to end with a mouthwatering clash between Team India and Sri Lanka. The India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) final is scheduled to be played from 03:00 PM IST on Sunday (September 17) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The match will be between the top two most successful teams in the history of the Asia Cup. India have won the title seven times and will be looking to extend their record while Sri Lanka, who are also the defending champions, have won it six times and will be eyeing a record-equaling win.

India will enter the final on the back of a six-run loss against Bangladesh. They had rested a number of key players for the match and won’t be too bothered with the loss. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be full of confidence after their impressive win over Pakistan and will be looking to make the most of the momentum.

Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: Match details

Date and time: September 17, 2023, Sunday; 09:30 am GMT | 03:00 pm local | 03:00 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch report:

Barring India’s innings against Pakistan where they scored 356, most teams including India have struggled to score big at the R. Premadasa Stadium. One can expect a similar contest in the final too. In the last Super 4 game, Bangladesh successfully defended 265 against India.

Earlier this week, India had also defended a modest total of 213 runs against Sri Lanka. The dry conditions have made it tough for the batsmen. The spinners are expected to play a crucial role once again. The last time India and Sri Lanka met in the ongoing tournament, the spinners had picked up an astonishing 16 of the 20 wickets.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Picks:

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (c), Pathum Nissanka

Allrounders – Dhananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers – Mohammad Siraj (vc), Matheesha Pathirana

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Captain and Vice-Captain:

Choice 1: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj

Choice 2: Virat Kohli, Pathum Nissanka

Squads:

India:

  • Rohit Sharma(c)
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Ishan Kishan
  • KL Rahul(w)
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Washington Sundar
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Tilak Varma

Sri Lanka:

  • Pathum Nissanka
  • Dimuth Karunaratne
  • Kusal Mendis(w)
  • Sadeera Samarawickrama
  • Charith Asalanka
  • Dhananjaya de Silva
  • Dasun Shanaka(c)
  • Dunith Wellalage
  • Maheesh Theekshana
  • Kasun Rajitha
  • Sahan Arachchige
  • Dushan Hemantha
  • Pramod Madushan
  • Binura Fernando
  • Kusal Perera

Asia Cup 2023

IND vs SL 2023

India National Cricket Team

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team

Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17
Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket – Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17

Sep 18, 2023, 12:18 PM

Asia Cup 2023: I Did Not Imagine India Beating Sri Lanka In This Manner &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar Terms India As A Dangerous Team Going Into World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: I Did Not Imagine India Beating Sri Lanka In This Manner – Shoaib Akhtar Terms India As A Dangerous Team Going Into World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 11:43 AM

The Deliveries He Bowled Would Have Troubled The Best Of Batters &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Praises Mohammed Siraj For His Dream Spell In Asia Cup Final
The Deliveries He Bowled Would Have Troubled The Best Of Batters – Sunil Gavaskar Praises Mohammed Siraj For His Dream Spell In Asia Cup Final

Sep 18, 2023, 10:58 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket &#8211; Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket – Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 10:08 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Once You&#8217;re In The Playoffs, You&#8217;re A Game Away &#8211; Kumar Sangakkara Picks India As One Of The Favourites To Win ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Once You’re In The Playoffs, You’re A Game Away – Kumar Sangakkara Picks India As One Of The Favourites To Win ODI World Cup

Sep 17, 2023, 4:50 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Is The Backbone Of This Indian Team &#8211; Mohammad Kaif Praises Indian All-rounder For Contribution To The Team
Asia Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Is The Backbone Of This Indian Team – Mohammad Kaif Praises Indian All-rounder For Contribution To The Team

Sep 17, 2023, 4:33 PM

