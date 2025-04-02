A pioneer in women’s professional wrestling, Brie Bella has admittedly been contended in her personal life but she can simply “never say never” when it comes to a return to the squared circle. This especially occurs given the fact that her twin sister Nikki Bella is gearing up for another WWE stint, down the road.

Appearing at the Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup, the elder Bella shocked the professional wrestling fans for good and also gave them a topic to discuss for days to follow. After a gap of almost three years, the return indeed was incredible as she easily brought back nostalgia for her global fanbase. However, it will be a full-fledged experience if only Brie Bella joins her down the road.

Nikki has been open about her keenness on extending the WWE run, leaving fans wondering if she would reunite with her sister to bring some twin magic on TV. Now, the other half of The Bella Twins has added a spark to the conversation.

Nikki Bella Confirmed For Next WWE Appearance At Wrestlemania 41 Week

Brie Bella is not keen on extending her in-ring stint upon return

Speaking with Foothills Focus, Brie Bella addressed Nikki’s upcoming WWE return and whether she intends to join her in the ring. In her comments, it was clearly mentioned that she might come in handy in her sister’s return to the squared circle, but when it comes to a wrestling return, she might not want to break into moves.

“I’m grappling grapes while Nikki is grappling some girls this year. You never know—I might join her. I have a few tricks up my sleeve,” Brie Bella teased but then also shot down the idea of wrestling, “For the first time, I’m so content in my life. I’m exactly where I wanted to be.”

Nikki Bella Depicts John Cena Heel-Turn “Going To Be Fun” On 2025 WWE Retirement Tour

That being said, Brie Bella might be interested in supporting her sister from ringside just like she did during Nikki’s feud with Ronda Rousey for the inaugural WWE Evolution premium live event. It was during that phase in 2018 that the younger Bella also participated in some of her last singles contests after her original retirement came at Wrestlemania 32 in 2016.

Before this interview, Brie Bella also sounded ecstatic for a comeback while speaking on the red carpet event of the recently bygone Queen of the Ring movie premiere in Los Angeles, California. The former Divas Champion openly admitted that seeing her sister step back into the squared circle, renewed her passion for wrestling.