Just a few months ago, Jordynne Grace used to be one of the top talents available in the TNA Wrestling locker room. However as 2025 began, her status quickly changed as she officially debuted as a WWE Superstar during the women’s Royal Rumble match and thereby started her journey in the company as an NXT Superstar.

During a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, Jordynne Grace further opened up about the significance of signing a contract with the WWE which just took place ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble premium live event. Although WWE always appeared to be her dream job she never seriously thought of coming in the company during her heyday with TNA over the past several years.

NXT Stand And Deliver 2025: Top Title Matches Announced For WWE PLE

Being a veteran professional wrestler, Jordynne Grace always remained focused on delivering the very best for TNA Wrestling while also achieving personal accolades. But then the opportunity came and she got hold to it, right away. Things happened fast forward, quickly and she could still barely believe herself to be touted as a WWE Superstar.

“I never thought that I would achieve it. I thought that I would be in TNA forever and I was perfectly fine with that. So when this opportunity finally came, it’s kind of mind blowing,” Jordynne Grace stated on her WWE arrival.

“I couldn’t believe it. I still kind of can’t believe it. As soon as I debuted and I put ‘WWE Superstar’ in my bios on social media, when I look at that, it doesn’t feel real still.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

WWE Raw: Maxxine Dupri Fired Up For Wrestling Upon Verbal Assault By Top Superstar?

Jordynne Grace first appeared in WWE in 2024 summer

Being a multi-time former TNA Knockouts Champion who carried the load for the TNA/Impact wrestling promotion in the past several years, Jordynne Grace has been on the radar of the WWE since the 2024 summer after the company started collaborating with TNA. They brought the-then champion to face Roxanne Perez over the NXT Women’s Championship.

Then Jordynne Grace kicked off her official WWE run by entering the Women’s Royal Rumble, in which she eliminated NXT star Jaida Parker. The Juggernaut then rekindled her feud with former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, picking up a win at NXT Roadblock as she further set sights on the top title.