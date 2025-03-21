Unlike anyone to has suffered a traumatizing media leak incident, Saraya has empowered herself through such an incident. The former WWE Diva rather penned those painful segments and more from life to convert into a memoir which is slated to release within a couple of days.

Gearing up for the official public introduction to the book that already has become a best-seller via pre-orders, Saraya has now openly confirmed on Twitter that this book will include details about her infamous private photo leak scandal from 2017, causing her to experience a nightmare situation in life.

The revelation came after a fan asked on social media, “Do you talk about when your nudes got leaked in there? 😭” Saraya didn’t hesitate to respond with her reply being short, “Yes.” But, the quote-tweet did raise some more curiosities around the upcoming book with the expectation that it would disclose more facts about one of the most heinous incidents in pro-wrestling history.

Heading into Wrestlemania 33, Saraya felt the wrath of a cyber hack on her media gallery that led to the leak of multiple photos and videos in compromised positions. Still being with the WWE, the-then Paige already spoken candidly in interviews about the incident taking an emotional toll on her and causing “stress-induced anorexia,” eventually leading to a contemplated suicide.

Saraya’s family, particularly her father, was instrumental in keeping her focused on get back rhythm in life. She called him while being in distress courtesy of the negativity all over social media. The good thing is that the pioneer female talent had since moved on in life and got to become a Women’s World Champion upon arriving in All Elite Wrestling.

Saraya to embark on a tour following her memoir release

Fans now expect to hear the raw story behind the media leak with the book on the verge of being released. A tour around the release kicks off at the Horrorhound Film Festival in Cincinnati on March 22, followed by WrestleCon in Las Vegas on April 17, WrestleVerse Fest in Kansas City on June 29, and Monster-Mania Con in Cherry Hill, NJ on August 16.

The much-discussed memoir of Saraya is named, “Hell in Boots” which was first revealed, last September. The book previously became a number-one bestseller across all platforms just two days after the pre-orders started, last summer.