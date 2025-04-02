Rhea Ripley met with a misfortune heading into the Wrestlemania 41 premium live event as she lost the WWE Women’s World Championship just 41 days ahead of the show. Initially supposed to go into the show as the top champion, she found it hard to make it to the card of the PLE but later forcibly made her way into it.

Blaming herself for the title loss, Ripley took the responsibility upon herself to make things right ahead of Wrestlemania 41 and found success in her strategy to be inserted into the women’s world title match. Sam Roberts recently questioned the legal clearance of the former champion to be in the match.

During a WWE Raw Recap, Rhea Ripley assured him that it was all fair and that she just wanted to point out the fact that Bianca Belair was afraid of facing Rhea Ripley in a one-on-one scenario. Belair is also allegedly afraid of losing at Wrestlemania 41 to have her winning streak broken at the grandest PLE,

“My strategy is to make Bianca realize she was scared to face me in a one-on-one scenario for WrestleMania. She’s scared of her streak ending. She’s scared that she won’t be able to beat me. I need her to notice that. I need her to reflect, think about her actions, and acknowledge it.”

Rhea Ripley wants respect back from IYO SKY ahead of Wrestlemania 41

Moving on to her next opponent at Wrestlemania 41, IYO SKY, Ripley reminded everyone that she was kind enough to her to have even let her compete in the title match so close to the Show of Shows. So, SKY should have never opposed the decision of Ripley competing in the title match in the first place.

“I need her to understand that I went through all this to give her that match, even knowing I’ve never beaten her before and that it’s so close to Mania. To be honest, I kind of expect that respect back. That’s all this is. I respected her so much that I gave her that opportunity, so she should respect me the same way,” Rhea Ripley further explained why she wanted the Wrestlemania 41 spot so bad.

In the presence of the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match winner Bianca Belair at ringside, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley (c) to win the Women’s World Championship in the main event match of the March 3 episode of WWE Raw. WWE subsequently announced that it will be IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 41.

However, Ripley stayed active in the women’s title match storyline, proving the earlier speculations true that WWE would eventually make this a triple-threat match at Wrestlemania 41. MAMI then hijacked a Contract Signing between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair and put her sign on paper to change the lineup of the Women’s World Championship match.