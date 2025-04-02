Cora Jade appeared to be one of the earliest crossovers to TNA programming from WWE NXT in the early phase of 2025. Being one of the brightest stars under the NXT banner, she also turned out to be the first name from the WWE to have challenged for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Although she remained unsuccessful in the attempt, it led her to a full-circle moment.

Taking to X, Cora Jade shared how the Knockouts Title Match at TNA Sacrifice 2025 brought back tons of emotions for her. The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion revealed that her first live wrestling event attendance came in TNA where she was able to meet then Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne.

15 years later, Cora Jade was able to compete for TNA for the same title, proving first-hand why she’s in love with professional wrestling,

“Fun fact, TNA was the first wrestling show I ever went to when I first started watching and I took a pic with @MadisonRayne. 15 years later I wrestled for the title sitting right behind me. Life is cool & I love wrestling.”

Cora Jade lost in her title bout at TNA Sacrifice 2025 PPV

Putting her injury rumors to rest, one of the up-and-coming WWE NXT stars, Cora Jade took on the current TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich for the title at TNA Sacrifice 2025. Jade did pull out all the stops in this title match fight, but she ultimately came up short against Slamovich’s raw power and strength.

Jade’s return to TNA not as a fan but as a full-time WWE wrestler came as part of a multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling. This partnership had already witnessed major names ‘cross the line’ including Joe Hendry, Oba Femi, Moose, The Hardy Boyz, The Rascalz, Jordynne Grace, and the No Quarter Catch Crew.

Following the failure at Sacrifice, Cora Jade is expected to shift her focus back on establishing herself as a prominent figure on WWE NXT after she missed out on a lot of action from the women’s division due to two separate illustrious injuries. She is a former one-time NXT women’s tag team champion with Roxanne Perez.