Ending a hiatus of more than three years, Nikki Bella headed back to the squared circle to perform in a WWE ring at the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match. Her life turned upside down in these bygone years as Michel Cole introduced her to be “one of the most courageous women on the planet” for all the right reasons amid huge cheers from the audience gathered at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Speaking on the Nikki & Brie podcast, Nikki Bella went in depth about this shocking comeback to the WWE upon amending things with the company during her departure in 2023. She primarily addressed the notion of this comeback being a one-off or not and implied that people should stay tuned in to have her back on WWE television.

Mandy Rose Admittedly “Never Bashed Tiffany Stratton” But “Put Her Over” In WWE

Nikki Bella trained at WWE PC before the Royal Rumble return

Further progressing on the podcast, she addressed the unique pressures of being in a Rumble match where one needs to distinguish herself from so many talented performers in the ring at the same time. Beyond a TV performer, Nikki Bella also detailed the physical exhaustion process that she had to go through to make the Rumble appearance happen. In the below comments, she detailed the intensive training regime with a fellow WWE colleague.

“I would train for like two or three nights at the PC, I would do that for two weeks straight. Then, I would go to Tampa to train with Nattie in her Hart Dungeon 2.0 twice with just these incredible people from the indies,” Nikki Bella revealed.

“I couldn’t believe how much my body remembered, how much I was loving it, how I didn’t need to take Tylenol everyday … and it was really just making me excited for this return.”

“I Immediately Get Turned On By That,” Nikki Bella On Facing Current Champion In WWE

With many believing that Nikki Bella will make consecutive appearances on WWE programming following The Rumble, it wasn’t the story. She has yet to reappear on WWE programming since that night. However, the admitted hope is that she would be joined by her sister Brie Bella during the next outing, generating a Bella Twins’ return as a whole.

Nikki Bella was the final entrant of the women’s Royal Rumble 2025, arriving at number 30 in an attempt to seize a Wrestlemania moment. She was among the final four but was eventually eliminated by Nia Jax. Another returnee of the match, Charlotte Flair emerged to be the winner, last eliminating Roxanne Perez.