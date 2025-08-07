Speculations around WrestleMania visiting Saudi Arabia have been around for quite a while, and those only got fueled up by updates received through social media last night. Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, tweeted the following, teasing that a big WWE event is in the pipeline in the country.

“A huge entertainment event I signed a while ago in 2027, a big surprise I’ll announce soon… (Your happiness is our goal)”

A fan asked: “WrestleMania, Abu Nasser?” Turki replied using smiling emojis. Certainly, Nasser will have to wait until the event gets officially announced on WWE’s part, but it appears that Saudi Arabia might get more key events for the 2026-27 season and beyond.

WWE Premium Live Event $1.6 Billion Deal With ESPN Revealed In Detail

The immediate reaction to the tweet by the Saudi official is that Saudi Arabia might host WrestleMania in 2027, which would be the 43rd edition of the show. Previously, WWE confirmed that in 2026, the Show of Shows will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It was a renewed location after the event was initially announced in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“It Completely Changed The Course Of My Life,” WWE’s John Cena On Hair Transplant

Saudi Arabia set to host Royal Rumble amid WrestleMania speculations

For the very first time, Saudi Arabia will host a big 4 WWE premium live event next year: Royal Rumble 2026. To host one such show, WWE gets paid $50 million from Saudi Arabia. The assumption is that WWE might get paid extra to host the Big 4 PLEs, and the margin could further expand if WrestleMania gets included in the list.

Saudi Arabia has shown interest in hosting a WrestleMania for years now, although it was reported that an imminent chance to host the show in the country isn’t possible.

A longtime WWE employee told Fightful that if WWE ever does bring WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia, then it would likely happen later in the year, unlike the month of April. Plus, it should move with a different name like “Super WrestleMania,” similar to The Greatest Royal Rumble.

Saudi Arabia has only presented one WWE premium live event in 2025, leaving room for three such shows in the country in 2026. One of those is going to be the Royal Rumble, while the expectation remains that another Big Four PLE could be announced from the country.