John Cena has adopted a new look in the past few months, largely due to the influx of new opportunities in Hollywood. This led him to undergo a hair transplant surgery he received earlier this year, and he opened up on the positive aspects of undergoing the procedure. As such, this has been a life-altering experience for him.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, John Cena revealed that in April, he underwent the hair transplant procedure after being taunted by fans about his thinning hair. Initially hesitant to pursue it, the decision has had a massive positive impact.

“It completely changed the course of my life,” John Cena stated and also admitted that having a full head of hair brought him a “whole new world of opportunities”, and that he has landed more acting gigs since getting the surgery done.

John Cena regrets not getting a hair transplant done earlier in life

Loving the outcome, the 48-year-old WWE Superstar expressed regret that he waited long enough to get the procedure done due to the stigma associated with it. He further wished that he had made the decision ten years ago. John Cena concluded the conversation by affirming that the new look requires a daily routine of treatments and vitamins, but it has been worth it.

For the record, John Cena will be able to flaunt his new hair to the WWE audience only for a few more months, as he’s in the closing phase of his legendary in-ring career. Following his loss to newly crowned WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, this past weekend, he only has 12 dates left on his official retirement tour.

After the match was over in the main event of Summerslam, John Cena was soaking in the moment, standing in the middle of the ring, when Brock Lesnar returned to WWE and downed him with an F-5. Now, the Cenation Leader’s next scheduled appearance will be this Friday on SmackDown in Montreal, where he is expected to address the return of Brock Lesnar. We have to wait until WWE Smackdown to know if another physical confrontation between the two is reserved.