Pakistan to Tour Zimbabwe for Exciting White-Ball Series: Full Schedule Released

Pakistan and Zimbabwe are to clash in a white-ball series. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule for the Green Shirts’ home and away seasons for 2024–25 on July 5, 2024.

As per the Pakistan Cricket Board’s schedule, Pakistan will kick off their 2024–25 cricketing calendar with a Test series against Bangladesh at home. This season, the national team will play a three-match Test series and an ODI tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa in preparation for the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on home soil.

From November 4 to January 7, the team will travel to Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, playing two Tests, nine One-Day Internationals, and nine Twenty20 Internationals. From August 2024 to March 2025, Pakistan will play nine Tests, nine T20Is, and at least 14 One-Day Internationals.

The number of ODIs may increase depending on how they perform in the ODI tri-series and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan set to play in three ODIs and T20Is each in Zimbabwe

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set the white-ball series schedule against the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team for November and December this year. Later this year, the Pakistan National Cricket Team will tour Zimbabwe for a limited-overs series that will include ODIs and T20Is.

The Green shirts will tour Zimbabwe for a limited-overs series of three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals. This has been confirmed by both the PCB and the Zimbabwe Cricket.

The series will be played from November 24-December 5 and will begin with the ODIs, followed by T20Is. The ODI matches have been scheduled for November 24, 26, and 28. The T20I series is set to be played on December 1, 3, and 5.

The Pakistan team’s previous tour of Zimbabwe took place during the 2020–21 season. The Men in Green won the T20I series by a margin of 2-1. The subcontinent nation won the Test series 2-0.

Date Event Venue 24 November First ODI Bulawayo 26 November Second ODI Bulawayo 28 November Third ODI Bulawayo 1 December First T20I Bulawayo 3 December Second T20I Bulawayo 5 December Third T20I Bulawayo

