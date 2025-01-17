There have been rumors of a WWE premium live event possibly emanating from Mexico City for the very first time. Time will tell whether those speculations will become a reality. But for the time being, it’s confirmed that WWE is increasing its event spree around European countries.

Apart from a month-long tour around the United Kingdom before Wrestlemania 41, two WWE premium live events are seemingly reserved for the remaining year as revealed by the company’s leader. The names of the two countries that will host them have been disclosed by WWE President Nick Khan.

Speaking at a Las Vegas tourism event, last night during a “fireside chat,” Khan stated that both Germany and France would host WWE premium live events that have yet to be announced. That news was provided by Las Vegas Review Journal’s Mick Akers who was also in attendance for the session.

The new WWE premium live events were seemingly confirmed last December by TKO’s Mark Shapiro as he expected more such PLEs this year after WWE hosted eight out of 12 shows outside of the United States (two each in Saudi Arabia and Canada and one each in Australia, France, Scotland and Germany).

As such, France and Germany will get to host WWE premium live events in two back-to-back years. The 2024 edition of WWE Backlash took place in Lyon, France in May while the first-ever Bash in Berlin went down from Germany in late August. WWE will also bring one of its Big-Four PLEs outside the US territory for the first time in Saudi Arabia, next year. For the time being, the only WWE PLE in 2025 outside the United States is March’s Elimination Chamber in Canada.

Current WWE premium live event schedule in 2025

– Saturday, February 1, 2025: Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, March 1, 2025: Elimination Chamber 2025 at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey