One of the major highlights of the WWE Raw Netflix premiere was the appearance of John Cena who kicked off his retirement tour in style. It was announced by the former franchise player of the company that will roll through Indianapolis, Indiana, next month at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event which also marks his in-ring return for the first time since the fall of 2023.

During his appearance on Raw, John Cena addressed rumors of who he’s going to face in his final match in the WWE – Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Gunther, and some more options on the table. Since fans were also wondering if he’d eventually become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion which brought out the notion of entering Royal Rumble 2025.

Mentioning the audience that he hasn’t won a televised singles match in 2,446 days, John Cena finally confirmed his entry at the men’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup for one last shot at the main event of Wrestlemania 41,

“I’m not just going to the Royal Rumble; I’m going to WIN the Royal Rumble! You want some? Come get some!”

John Cena’s full history at Royal Rumble matches

That being said, Royal Rumble 2025 will mark John Cena’s overall 9th appearance in the annual 30-superstar melee for a championship shot at Wrestlemania. Here’s how his earlier outings have gone by,

Royal Rumble Entry Number Time Spent Finishing position Elimination Eliminated by Remarks from match 2003 18 19:42 9th 0 The Undertaker Rob Van Dam attacked him during entry and cut his time short 2004 28 7:34 6th 1 Big Show Not much of a memorable outing ended by the World’s Largest Athlete 2005 25 15:28 2nd 4 Batista Both Batista and John Cena eliminated each other, leading to a restart 2008 30 8:29 Winner 4 – Eliminated Triple H for the win after a miraculous return from injury 2010 19 22:12 2nd 2 Edge Edge returned from an injury for a dramatic win at the expense of John Cena 2011 22 34:17 5th 7 The Miz One of the finest performances ended after The Miz toppled him over the top rope from out of the ring 2013 19 26:10 Winner 4 – Winning his second Rumble by eliminating Ryback, main-event against The Rock was confirmed 2018 20 28:33 3rd 3 Shinsuke Nakamura Competing as a part-timer, the eventual winner, Nakamura eliminated him 2025 – – – – – –

John Cena’s career highlights from Royal Rumble

Total Entries: 8

Wins: 2 (2008, 2013)

Cumulative Time Spent: 2 hours, 42 minutes, 25 seconds

Eliminations: 25

Best Performance: Winner (2008, 2013)

Worst Performance: 9th (2003)

Shortest Rumble Stay: 7 minutes, 34 seconds (2004)

Interesting stats from John Cena’s Royal Rumble appearances

Most number of eliminations: John Cena holds a record of 7 eliminations in the 2011 Royal Rumble, his best performance in a Men’s Rumble. On another interesting note, he was eliminated by then WWE Champion, The Miz who never participated in the match in the first place.

Memorable Eliminations: John Cena elite WWE performers at Royal Rumble like Kane and multi-time winners like Triple H, Batista, and Edge.

Consistency: The average finish for the sixteen-time champion remains within the top four with an average stay of 20 minutes, and 18 seconds (info collected by AllRumbleStats)

